A bill to take grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem off the endangered species list finally saw the light of day during a hearing on Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
The Grizzly State Management Act, S.614, would direct the Department of Interior to reissue its 2017 decision to delist the grizzly bear — turning management over to states — and would prohibit further judicial review of the decision.
The grizzly bear was first listed as threatened in 1975. It was delisted in 2007 by the Bush administration, with the decision overturned by a federal court in Montana in 2009.
The Obama administration proposed a rule to delist the species in 2016, stating the population had rebounded and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem was at or near its carrying capacity.
The Trump administration finalized the rule in 2017, but a federal court in Montana overturned the decision. The state of Wyoming appealed, and a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld continued protection in 2018.
The bill to delist the grizzly bear was introduced by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., in February 2019. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., introduced an identical companion bill in the House at the same time.
The bill is cosponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Steve Daines, R-Mont.
“The grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is recovered. End of story,” Barrasso said in his opening statement.
He called it a conservation triumph led by the people of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, where recovery goals were first achieved in 1997. By 2003, the states had met all recovery objectives for the six consecutive years required by the 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan and have met or exceeded all recovery objectives since, he said.
The Grizzly Bear State Management Act “will recognize the full recovery of the grizzly bear and delist it once and for all,” he said.
Wyoming livestock producers are excited to see a Senate hearing on the bill, said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.
“The bear, by any measure, is recovered,” he said.
But the environmental community always finds an avenue to pursue litigation to get species back on the list, he said.
“I don’t see an end to this saga, no matter how many grizzly bears we have, short of a congressional delisting that would preclude litigation,” he said.
Livestock producers are pleased the bill got a hearing, but he doesn’t see any path forward in the short term. He doubts a bill would pass both houses in the current Congress, he said.
The hearing at least puts it out there where it could potentially get some consideration, he said.
Kaitlynn Glover, executive director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association natural resources, said the hearing allowed Congress to hear — again — what livestock producers know: “the grizzly bear is recovered and no longer needs federal protection or management.”
Bills requiring the removal of species from the endangered species list are always highly controversial, especially in an election year. And there aren't many legislative days left before the end of the year. But PLC and NCBA will continue to push for the bill’s passage and delisting, she said.
“It’s well past time for the states to resume management of the flourishing bear populations,” she said.
The Idaho Cattle Association has not yet responded to a request for comment.