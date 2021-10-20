WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan bill introduced Wednesday in the U.S. House would create a library of cattle contracts within the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.
The library would track and report terms of alternative marketing agreements used by meatpackers to purchase cattle.
USDA already maintains a contract library for hog purchases, and a contract library for cattle purchases has gained wide support from cattle producers.
“Producers have been asking for increased transparency and leverage in the cattle market for years,” Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said in introducing the bill. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, is the other major sponsor.
“The Cattle Contract Library Act will provide granular data in near real time, ensuring producers understand the value of marketing agreements,” he said.
Data drives marketing decisions, and a contract library will provide much-needed leverage for independent producers, he said.
The library would publish information pertaining to:
• The type of contract, including formula, negotiated grid, forward and other agreements.
• Duration of the contract, provisions that might affect the base price, premiums or discounts and transportation arrangements.
• Number of cattle solely committed to the packer each week within 6- and 12-month periods or an indication the contract is an open commitment and any weekly, monthly, annual or other limitations on the number that may be delivered.
• A description of provisions that provide for an expansion in the committed cattle to be delivered for the 6- and 12-month periods.
Cattle producer groups were quick to weigh in, welcoming the bill’s introduction and thanking the lawmakers.
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said the cattle contract library is widely supported by industry groups and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
"After more than a year of upheaval, facing everything from extreme drought to supply chain disruptions, many cattle producers have been backed against a wall,” said Jerry Bohn, NCBA president.
“We need to act urgently to provide them with relief," he said.
There is no single solution to the wide variety of needs, but lawmakers can start by focusing on viable solutions that have broad-base support across the industry, he said.
“The cattle contract library is one such solution, and it will help our producers command more leverage in negotiations with the packers," he said.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said the bill represents a meaningful change to the Livestock Mandatory Reporting program that will increase transparency in the cattle marketplace.
“A cattle contract library is sorely needed, and this bill is one step closer to bringing that concept to fruition,” said Justin Tupper, USCA vice president.
The bill instructs USDA to regularly update the library in a user-friendly format and provide weekly or monthly reports as applicable.
It also authorizes USDA to issue grants to universities, associations or other institutions that can work directly with producers to disseminate and analyze data to drive market decisions.
The bill, H.R. 5609, has 16 co-sponsors.