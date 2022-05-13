Livestock organizations are urging Congress to pass legislation that would allow livestock auction owners to own meat processing facilities.
H.R. 7438, the Amplifying Processing of Livestock in the United States (A-PLUS) Act, would allow livestock auction market owners to own or invest in small and regional packing plants.
The bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif. Supply chain challenges experienced in the livestock packing sector during COVID-19 highlighted the need to increase U.S. livestock packing capacity.
In a letter to House and Senate Agriculture Committee leadership, the livestock groups said it became evident in the early weeks of the pandemic that current processing plants must run full-time to avoid building a backlog of livestock.
“This limited processing capacity relative to the available supply of livestock also harms the bargaining power of livestock producers seeking to have animals processed," the groups said.
In addition, the demand for local processing and locally sourced meat has increased, they said.
“Numerous livestock groups have called for a focus on expanding capacity. This view has also been shared by many in Congress and the administration. In fact, there are significant investments in grants, loans and other support for programs to expand meat packing capacity,” they said.
The desire to expand capacity and add new packers has caused some within the livestock industry to explore building new packing plants or expanding others. Some of the projects involve pooling funds from investors within the industry.
Livestock auction owners have also expressed interest in being part of the solution and getting involved in the meatpacking business, they said.
However, a provision in the Packers and Stockyards Act prohibits owning a livestock auction and a packer or even a meat marketing business, they said.
“This is an antiquated rule that does not fit with the current, transparent method of selling livestock at an open auction where sellers can view the transaction either in person or by streaming the auction online,” they said.
The letter was signed by American Sheep Industry Association, Livestock Marketing Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council and U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.