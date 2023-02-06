A bill to require regional minimums for cash purchases of fed cattle is back on the table.
Sens. Deb Fischer R-Neb., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., reintroduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act last week.
The legislation would require USDA to establish five to seven regions and establish minimum levels of cash purchases of fed cattle. The legislation is aimed at restoring robust price discovery in cattle markets.
The bill would also permanently authorize a cattle contract library to equip producers with more market information. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA to create a pilot library, and the agency launched that pilot on Jan. 31.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association and National Farmers Union welcome the bill.
"The U.S. cattle industry is cyclical by nature — there are 'up' years and 'down' years. But for producers, those up years come far too few and in between (are) the down years due to an increasingly consolidated industry,” said Justin Tupper, USCA president.
“Restoring fair and competitive market practices is essential to leveling the playing field for U.S. producers,” he said.
The bill gives producers access to valuable information that can help them make better and more profitable marketing decisions, he said.
Rob Larew, National Farmers Union president, said increased support for the bill in the Senate is clear evidence momentum is building for legislation that supports fairness for farmers.
“Family farmers and ranchers need open and transparent cattle markets in order to receive fair prices. We must preserve and promote the cash market as a competitive option,” he said.
Reintroduction of the legislation is another important step in Farmers Union’s efforts to seek more transparency and fairness in cattle markets, he said.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, however, has maintained its opposition to requiring minimum cash purchases.
“NCBA has been and remains opposed to mandates on negotiated trade,” said Tanner Beymer, NCBA senior director of government affairs.
NCBA contends the bill would restrict the use of alternative marketing arrangements, which it maintains provide stability to producers and allows them to invest in creating higher-quality and specialty products that command a premium.
As for the Cattle Contract Library, NCBA has been looking forward to the launch of the pilot program and will review the product to determine if its current format provides value to cattle producers, Beymer said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.