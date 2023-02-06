sm capitol congress 6.jpg

A bill to require regional minimums for cash purchases of fed cattle is back on the table.

Sens. Deb Fischer R-Neb., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., reintroduced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act last week.

