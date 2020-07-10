A bill introduced in the House would provide grants to meat and poultry processors to help them meet the requirements of federal inspection, which would allow shipments across state lines.
The Requiring Assistance to Meat and Poultry Processors for Upgrading Plants (RAMP UP) Act is in response to supply-chain disruptions due to COVID-19-related closures and slowdowns at processing plants.
“The pandemic caused unprecedented disruptions to beef processing,” Danielle Beck, executive director of government affairs for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association said.
Plants going offline or reducing processing caused a backlog in live cattle. Smaller plants with expanded capacity that meet federal inspection standards could meet the needs of local and niche markets and gain market access available to larger scale processors, she said.
“I think the RAMP UP Act is very much appreciated by our producers. It’s a common sense solution addressing the issue of meat processing capacity in the U.S.,” she said.
It helps to address some of the issues the industry has seen, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also give livestock producers robust access to new markets no matter where their livestock are processed, she said.
The bill would provide $80 million for individual grants up to $100,000 through fiscal year 2023. The grants could be used for planning activities, facility upgrades or other needed improvements to become a federally inspected establishment.
National Pork Producers Council, American Sheep Industry Association and R-CALF USA are also supporting the bill.
Becoming federally inspected would also allow those processing plants to participate in international commerce, Sarah Little, vice president of communications for North American Meat Institute, said.
For many years, NAMI has encouraged state-inspected plants to become federally inspected so they can broaden their markets, she said.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, however, says the bill falls short. It fails to offer increased funding for USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service to train and staff these newly inspected processing facilities, said Patrick Robinette, chairman of USCA’s independent beef processors task force.
“With many current facilities forced to share inspection staff as FSIS operates below capacity, USDA is simply not equipped to meet this huge surge in demand while maintaining food safety standards,” he said.
In addition, becoming federally inspected should not become the goal for all facilities, considering the extensive knowledge and training required to implement Hazardous Analysis Critical Control Point systems and to follow federal regulations, he said.
“We believe it would be counterproductive — and in some cases detrimental — to entice processors to take this funding without being fully educated on the long-term effects to their business,” he said.
NCBA’s Beck said the beauty of the bill is that anyone who wants to take advantage of the grants can.
That will depend on their operation, business plan and goals, she said.
Some operations are large enough that with some additional funding, the incentive is there, she said.
The grant probably wouldn’t be enough for some small, custom-exempt operations that might have to make structural changes. But it could be used in conjunction with grants or loans under USDA’s rural development programs, she said.
A requirement for recipients to supply matching funds would be waived for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. If the recipient doesn’t become federally inspected within 36 months or is not engaged in a good faith attempt to do so, he or she would have to repay the grant.