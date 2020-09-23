A U.S. senator from the cattle state of Nebraska has introduced legislation to increase the transparency of the nation's cattle markets.
On Tuesday, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced a bill aimed at restoring accountability in cattle markets. The Cattle Markets Transparency Act of 2020 would establish mandatory regional minimum thresholds for negotiated cash trade and require meat packers to report the number of cattle scheduled to be delivered for slaughter each day for the subsequent 14-day period.
The cash price for cattle sets the base price for formula contracts, now heavily used by packers. The problem is only 20% of live fed cattle nationwide — although it varies significantly by region — are sold through cash trade, not enough for true price discovery.
The legislation “will ensure there are a sufficient number of cash transactions to facilitate price discovery and equip producers with more information to assist them with their marketing decisions,” Fischer said.
The bill would also require USDA to create and maintain a library of marketing contracts between packers and producers. It requires packers to supply that information and requires USDA to report all information required under the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act while ensuring confidentiality.
That has been an issue as USDA consistently withholds that information in certain regions due to its interpretation of the confidentiality provisions in the LMR Act, according to a fact sheet from Fischer’s camp.
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association state affiliates adopted a price discovery policy in August to engage packers to voluntarily increase negotiated trade in deficit regions.
Fischer’s bill explores many avenues to improve transparency and would provide crucial data to cattle producers, NCBA said in a statement on Tuesday.
“However, our policy dictates that the voluntary framework we are developing be allowed the opportunity to succeed or fail before we can lend our support to regional, mandatory minimums for negotiated trade,” the organization stated.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said the bill builds on recommendations provided by USDA in its investigation into the price disparity following the Tyson fire and during the early days of the pandemic, as well as producer discussions across the country.
“As a Nebraska cattle producer, I echo the same sentiments expressed by Senator Fischer on the impacts to our livelihood of increased packer consolidation, decreased competition and a declining cash market,” Lee Reichmuth, USCA board member, said.
R-CALF USA is pleased Congress is taking the dysfunctional cattle market seriously, Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO, said.
"We appreciate and welcome Senator Fischer’s bill and hope that even more bills will be introduced so our industry can choose from among the very best solutions to restore robust competition to our shrinking U.S. cattle industry,” he said.
One of those bills must include country-of-origin labeling for beef sold in the U.S., he said.
Legislation requiring the largest packers to purchase at least 50% of their needed cattle on a cash basis and to slaughter those cattle within 14 days was introduced in the Senate and House in May.