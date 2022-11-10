Grizzly bear (copy)

The Biden administration will restart planning to reintroduce grizzly bears to the North Cascades Range, a project the Trump administration halted in 2020.

 Terry Tollefsbol/USFWS

The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday they will resume studying the reintroduction of grizzly bears in the North Cascades Range.

The Trump administration stopped the study two years ago, citing local opposition. The federal agencies stated they were starting "a completely new process." 

