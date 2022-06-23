The Biden administration has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court in support of an appeal by National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation ahead of the court’s review of California’s Proposition 12.
Prop 12 seeks to ban the sale of uncooked pork from pigs that do not meet what the petitioners call the state’s arbitrary production standards. That ban includes pork from pigs raised on farms outside of California.
The administration’s brief calls for the reversal of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in July 2021 upholding a lower court’s ruling against the groups’ challenge to the measure.
Approved by California voters in 2018, Prop 12 establishes minimum space requirements for breeding pigs, calves raised for veal and egg-laying hens within the state. It also bans the sale of pork, veal and eggs from animals raised elsewhere if their living conditions don’t meet California’s standards.
National Pork and Farm Bureau sued the California Department of Food and Agriculture on the grounds that Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause in banning the sale of out-of-state pork from animals confined in a manner inconsistent with California standards.
In the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, they argued the measure compels out-of-state producers to change their operations to meet California’s standards, impermissibly regulating extraterritorial conduct outside California’s borders.
The court disagreed, saying Prop 12 does not dictate the price of product and does not tie the price of in-state products to out-of-state prices and does not violate the underlying principles of the Commerce Clause.
The court recognized the measure could have an indirect effect on how pork is produced and sold outside California but held such upstream effects don’t violate the Commerce Clause.
In its brief, the Biden administration argued the Commerce Clause prohibits state laws that unduly restrict interstate commerce. The brief states petitioners plausibly allege Prop 12 unduly restricts and substantially burdens interstate commerce.
Further, it states Prop 12 does not advance a legitimate local interest as California has no legitimate interest in the housing conditions of out-of-state animals and Prop 12 has no human health or safety benefits.
“We commend the Biden administration for taking action to stop ill-considered ballot initiatives like California’s Proposition 12 that undermine vital supply chains, national markets and consumer choice and further inflate food prices,” Michael Formica, National Pork’s assistant vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.
Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said the U.S. Solicitor General provides a powerful argument against the arbitrary production standards imposed by Prop 12.
"It's significant to have the Justice Department recognize the validity of our concerns and realize the unintended consequences of this misguided law," he said.
In June, National Pork and Farm Bureau petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.
In a joint brief to the Supreme Court filed in June, NPPC and Farm Bureau argued Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause, which restricts states from regulating commerce outside their borders.
That brief states Prop 12 “will require massive and costly changes across the entire $26-billion-a-year hog farming industry and it inescapably projects California’s policy choices into every other state, a number of which expressly permit their farmers to house sows in ways inconsistent with Proposition 12.”
Numerous organizations — including international trading partners and business groups among others — have filed amicus briefs in the Supreme Court supporting the petitioners.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Oct. 11.