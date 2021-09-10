The Biden administration has released a report addressing concentration in the meat-processing industry, saying processors are generating record profits during the pandemic at the expense of consumers, farmers and ranchers.
“The dynamic of a hyper-consolidated pinch point in the supply chain raises real questions about pandemic profiteering,” the report states.
The top four beef, pork and poultry processors control 82% of the beef market, 66% of the pork market and 54% of the poultry market, according to the report by the National Economic Council.
“That consolidation gives these middlemen the power to squeeze both consumers and farmers and ranchers. There’s a long history of these giant meat processors making more and more while families pay more at the grocery store and farmers and ranchers earn less for their products,” the report states.
Large price increases for beef, pork and poultry are driving the recent price increases at grocery stores, constituting half of those increases. Since December, prices have increased 14% on beef, 12.1% on pork and 6.6% on poultry, the report states.
Gross profits for some of the leading beef, pork and poultry processors are at their highest levels in history, and net income for many of the companies is on pace to reach historic highs, the report states.
“These record profits, income and margins underscore the role that meat processors’ dominant market position and power play in increasing meat prices,” the report states.
“While factors like consumer demand and input costs are affecting the market, it is the lack of competition that enables meat processors to hike prices for meat while increasing their own profitability,” the report states.
At a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the administration — with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack in the lead — is focused on driving more price transparency and encouraging more competition in the meat processing sector.
Vilsack said the agency has two responsibilities — making sure farmers get a fair return and consumers get fair prices.
USDA is strengthening the Packers and Livestock Act to identify and hold processors accountable for unfair and discriminatory practices, making sure there is adequate price discovery in livestock markets, providing funding to expand processing capacity and maintain small and very small facilities, and making new rules on labeling meat “Product of the USA.”
The North American Meat Institute, which represents processors, issued a statement saying meat and poultry processors have been and continue to be affected by the global pandemic and inflationary trends.
“American consumers of most goods and services are seeing higher costs, largely due to a persistent and widespread labor shortage. The meat and poultry industry is no different,” said Mark Dopp, the Meat Institute’s COO.
“Issuing inflammatory statements that ignore the fundamentals of how supply and demand affects markets accomplishes nothing,” he said.
“Meat and poultry markets are competitive and dynamic with no one sector of the industry consistently dominating the market at the expense of another,” he said.