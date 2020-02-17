Farmer and rancher contributions to the Idaho Foodbank have grown to the extent that the nonprofit plans to expand its Boise headquarters and warehouse.
“Over the last 10 years, we have seen increases in the amount of fresh and frozen food we are distributing,” President and CEO Karen Vauk said. “That trend continues, which aligns with our emphasis on nutritious foods.”
“Beef Night on the Ice,” held at an Idaho Steelheads professional hockey game Feb. 1 in Boise, is an example. The event raised a record $6,400-plus for the Beef Counts program, which helps the food bank buy beef. A matching contribution from packer Agri Beef Co. pushed the total to more than $12,800.
“This event exceeded our expectations and we are so grateful to everyone who turned out, as well as our partners with the Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Steelheads,” state Beef Council CEO T.K. Kuwahara said in a news release. “The Idaho Foodbank is able to take the funds raised and purchase high-quality beef to be distributed to families in need.”
Vauk said state residents living with hunger “need more than calories. They need variety and nutrition in order to thrive. The Beef Counts program is vital to this effort by providing our neighbors in need with healthy protein when they need it most.”
Boise-based Agri Beef, state cattle organizations and the food bank in 2010 formed Beef Counts, which since its inception has distributed more than 1.5 million three-ounce servings of beef through the food bank’s statewide network of community partners, the Beef Council said.
Ranchers around Idaho partner with Agri Beef, which markets multiple brands to retailers and restaurants throughout the state.
Agri Beef brand marketing specialist Liz Moore said in an interview that the beef community “rallies around supporting the Beef Counts program knowing that all funds raised give them the opportunity to put their product — high quality beef — into the mouths of those who are food insecure.”
Agri-Beef this year pledged $50,000, as it has annually since 2010. Last year was the first during which additional donations from producers and the community also reached $50,000.
Trish Dowton, an eastern Idaho rancher, said Beef Counts “is a great way to give back to the community. … As a good neighbor, I and other ranchers want to make sure that all Idahoans have access to the nutrient-dense protein of our beef.”
“There weren’t any other programs like this in the food-bank network across the nation,” Vauk said. Agri Beef initially approached Idaho Foodbank about opportunities to reduce food insecurity, and “we talked about the shortage of meat and protein in the food supply. How can we make it easier to donate fresh food and meat? It evolved over the years.
“By making it easier to participate through donations, we have increased the volume of protein we are able to provide,” she said.
Increased fund-raising through Beef Counts “is part of the larger growth in volume of perishable products,” Vauk said.
Another example is Feeding the Northwest, which in the last fiscal year brought in nearly 6 million pounds of fresh produce, up from less than 1 million when the program started in 2014, she said. It’s a partnership of the Idaho Foodbank, Oregon Food Bank, Seattle-based Food Lifeline and Spokane-based Second Harvest Inland Northwest.
“We have incredibly generous people in the ag community making crops available at low or no cost,” Vauk said.
The Idaho Foodbank, founded in 1984, employs 64 overall and generates volunteer hours equal to 30 employees, she said. It operates branch locations in Lewiston and Pocatello in addition to its 28,000-square-foot Boise headquarters. Shelf-stable foods dominated donations historically, but fresh and frozen foods now comprise more than half of donations following a shift a few years ago.
Vauk said a capital campaign is underway to buy a 102,000-square-foot Boise building that has more refrigerator and freezer space. The food bank would occupy about 60,000 square feet and make the rest available for lease.