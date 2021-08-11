U.S. red meat exports closed the first half of the year on a strong note. Although volume and value eased from the hefty totals posted in April and May, total export value was still the highest on record for June.
In addition, beef and pork export volumes in the first half of the year established a record pace, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
“USMEF had expected a continued strong performance in June for both beef and pork exports, despite significant headwinds,” Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in a press release accompanying the latest data.
This year has presented formidable challenges for the U.S. industry, including a tight labor situation, logistical obstacles and foodservice restrictions in many key markets, he said.
“So the fact that first-half exports reached record levels speaks to the loyalty of our international customer base, strong consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious U.S. red meat and the U.S. industry’s ability to adapt to a challenging and rapidly changing business climate,” he said.
U.S. exporters have also seen a welcome rebound in beef and pork variety meat volumes, which were down last year due to the pandemic, he said.
June beef exports at 112,249 metric tons were up 42% from a year ago when exports were still hampered by a COVID-related slowdown in production. Those export values, at $804.4 million, were up 68% from a year ago and the third-highest on record after April and May of this year.
First-half beef exports reached 700,087 metric tons — up 18% from a year ago — valued at $4.64 billion, up 28%. Compared to 2018, the record year for U.S. beef exports, first-half results were up 6% in volume and 15% in value.
Beef exports were led by an exceptional performance in South Korea, rapid growth in China, strong demand in Japan and Taiwan and a rebound in shipments to Mexico and Central and South America.
Beef exports in the first half of the year accounted for $359.49 per U.S. head slaughtered and 13.6% of total U.S. beef production.
Pork exports reached 238,935 metric tons in June, up 15% from a year ago, while export value climbed 35% to $696.8 million. First-half pork exports topped last year’s record pace by 1% at 1.58 million metric tons and were valued at $4.33 billion, up 7%.
While China/Hong Kong remains the largest destination for U.S. pork in 2021, first-half export growth was led by Mexico and Central America, along with a sharp increase in shipments to the Philippines and Colombia. Pork exports also increased to Japan and South Korea.
Pork exports in the first half of the year accounted for $67.04 per U.S. head slaughtered and 31.4% of total U.S. pork production.
June exports of U.S. lamb were 37% below last year at 1,083 metric tons, but still managed a slight increase in value to $1.6 million.
For the first half of the year, lamb exports increased 25% to 6,816 metric tons, with value up 14% to $9.1 million. Growth was fueled mainly by strong demand for both muscle cuts and variety meat in Mexico, as well as larger muscle cut shipments to Bermuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Canada.