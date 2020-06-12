Despite COVID-related production problems and the declining purchasing power of some key trade partners, U.S. beef and pork exports remained solid in April.
While beef exports were below the large shipments of April 2019, they remained above $600 million in value. Pork exports were well above levels seen a year earlier, the U.S. Meat Export Federation reported.
“Considering all the challenges the U.S. red meat industry faced in April, export results were encouraging,” Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in a press release accompanying the report.
“Exporters lost several days of slaughter and processing due to COVID-19, and shipments to Mexico and some other Latin markets declined due to slumping currencies and the imposition of stay-at-home orders,” he said.
Despite the significant headwinds, global demand for U.S. beef and pork remained strong, he said.
While exports in May will likely reflect similar obstacles, U.S. red meat production continues to recover — setting the stage for a strong second half of 2020, he said.
April beef exports were down 6% year over year in volume to 98,613 metric tons and down 11% in value to $600.9 million.
Despite lower total exports, U.S. beef saw significant growth in Japan in April, benefiting from reduced tariffs under the U.S.-Japan Trade agreement. Beef exports there were up 29% in volume and 25% in value year over year. January through April, beef exports to Japan were up 16% in volume and 13% in value
Beef exports in April also made gains in China following the implementation of the U.S. China phase one agreement. Beef exports to China and Hong Kong were up 13% in volume and 5% in value.
January through April, exports accounted for 15.9% of U.S. beef production at a per-head value of $326.47 per head of U.S. cattle slaughter.
Pork exports in April soared 22% in volume to 264,084 metric tons and 28% in value to $682.8 million. But they slowed from the record pace in the first quarter of 2020, posting the lowest monthly volume since November and lowest value since October.
China and Hong Kong continued to lead the growth in pork exports. April exports there increased 193% in volume and 141% in value year over year.
Pork exports also increased noticeably in Japan, up 82% in volume and 39% in value. Exports to Vietnam increased 82% in volume and 101% in value.
January through April, exports accounted for 32.4% of U.S. pork production at a per-head value of about $66.36 per head of U.S. hog slaughter.
“Demand remains robust for U.S. red meat, especially at retail,” Halstrom said.
But USMEF is working with foodservice customers across the globe to help ensure a strong recovery for the restaurant, catering and hospitality sectors, he said.
“Many are adjusting to an entirely new business climate, and the U.S. industry assisting them in this process can help ensure pork, beef and lamb will be featured on their menus,” he said.
Lamb exports have struggled this year, down 20% in volume year over year and 24% in value January through April. In April, those exports were down 14% in volume and 49% in value.