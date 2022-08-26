CARLTON, Ore. — Two of Oregon's best-known meat companies have combined.
Beef Northwest Feeders, based in North Powder, has purchased Carlton Farms, makers of artisan smoked ham, bacon and sausage, in a merger of two longtime family-owned companies.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Zach Wilson, a partner and co-owner of Beef Northwest, said the two families have known one another for 30 years, and have a history of doing business together.
Carlton Farms was founded in 1956, and works with approximately 10 Northwest farmers raising pigs without hormones or antibiotics. For the last 15 years, Wilson said Beef Northwest has also provided finished cattle for Carlton Farms' line of beef products.
The sale ensures that Carlton Farms will remain local, Wilson said. It will also allow Beef Northwest to diversify and expand its footprint into the Willamette Valley.
"They have a very strong team there," he said. "We look forward to working with them, and going forward with them."
Rita Duyn, president and CEO of Carlton Farms, said in a statement that she is confident Beef Northwest "has the resources and core values that will take Carlton Farms to a new level."
"It is a great fit for all," Duyn said. "I take comfort knowing this company will continue in their hands and be part of the Wilson family legacy."
Beef Northwest was established by Wilson's father, John, and John's cousin, Jim, in 1991. The company has grown from one initial feedlot in Nyssa, Ore., to six locations across Eastern Oregon and one in Quincy, Wash., with 300 employees and a collective one-time capacity of 110,000 cattle.
Carlton Farms has a slaughterhouse and retail store in the city of Carlton, about 45 miles southwest of Portland. Wilson said they do not plan to make any immediate changes to Carlton Farms' products or operations.
"Consumers can expect the same quality products that they've been seeing for 60 years," he said. "Nothing is going to change in that regard."
Julian Garcia, Beef Northwest CEO, said the acquisition "reflects our continued commitment to investing in local agriculture."
"We are delighted to add Carlton Farms to our portfolio of agricultural businesses," Garcia said in a statement. "Their commitment to quality, customers and employee focus unlocks exciting growth opportunities in the Pacific Northwest."
Garcia said Carlton Farms will also remain engaged in the community under Beef Northwest's leadership, including supporting county fairs, youth programs and food banks.
Wilson said Carlton Farms represents Beef Northwest's first foray into the pork business, which he described as a unique challenge. However, he said what won them over was the high quality and values of the Carlton Farms employees.
"We really look forward to carrying the torch the Duyn family lit 60 years ago," he said.
