WINSTON, Ore. — The beef market, beef prices, carbon emissions and wolves were the main subjects of a presentation given by Tom Sharp at the March 11 Douglas County Livestock Association’s Spring Conference.
Sharp, a rancher in the Burns area of Central Oregon, is president of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. His recent talk in Douglas County was the ninth time he has met and spoken to a county livestock group since beginning his two-year OCA term Jan. 1.
“It’s a highlight of the job, getting out and meeting people and learning about the issues in their areas,” he said.
Sharp told the Douglas County producers that his message regarding the beef market and prices was encouraging up until about three weeks earlier. He said beef has suffered “primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“U.S. beef as a commodity is impacted by world events,” he explained. “The futures of beef, the cash price of beef, the value of fat cows, of calves, are impacted. It’s a roller coaster and I don’t want to project when it’s going to get better. Cattlemen are being asked to hang in there. They’re not being asked to change their practices, breeding or selling of their cattle or calves.”
Sharp said that before the coronavirus outbreak, the worldwide demand for U.S. beef was looking good and higher prices for the commodity were expected. He said Australian beef producers had suffered from multiple years of drought and then more recently wildfires, resulting in a 20% reduction in that country’s herd.
“Australia was being replaced by the U.S. as the go-to place for beef exports,” Sharp said. “In 2020, U.S. beef exports were looking to rise by 5%.”
That is now not expected to be the case with the spreading coronavirus shutting down economies around the world.
Sharp said, however, people still get hungry and need to eat so he anticipates a continued demand for U.S. beef.
Regarding carbon emissions, Sharp said the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association opposes the executive order recently released by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. That order seeks to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, setting goals of a 45% reduction below 1990 levels by 2035 and an 80% reduction by 2050.
Sharp called the order unfair and disproportionate for agricultural producers because of the distance they must haul their products to market.
“However they manifest it, it’ll result in higher costs being passed on to the agricultural community,” he said. “There’ll be higher fuel costs. There’ll be higher costs for products that agriculture typically needs. Agriculture depends on high horsepower equipment to do our work, whether its tractors in the field or trucks to market.
“Where it is practical for society to go to renewable energy resources, like electric vehicles in urban areas, makes sense,” he adds. “But it doesn’t make sense in the agricultural sector of Oregon because we don’t have any alternatives for our equipment.”
Sharp said he’s disappointed that there’s been little or no talk about increasing the oxygen output in order to achieve carbon neutrality. He said farmers, ranchers and foresters are in the best position to increase oxygen emissions through proper management of rangelands, grasslands and forests, but they’re given no credit for their efforts.
On the subject of gray wolves in Oregon, Sharp said expectations are for that animal to be federally delisted in the lower 48 states this spring or summer. That would then turn the management of the wolf over to each state.
“We don’t know the state’s plan for managing wolves,” he said. “Establishing controlled hunts and objectives for different zones is what the state has done for other game species. Hopefully the same logic can be applied in the management of the gray wolf.”
Wolves are continuing to disperse around the state. The Indigo pack of wolves is being tracked in eastern Douglas County and the Rogue Pack is being monitored to the south in Jackson County.
Sharp said he expects predation by that animal on livestock to increase. He also expects “a bevy of lawsuits” by wolf advocates if the animal does not continue to be protected.
In parting, Sharp said farmers and ranchers do face a social separation with most of the public so he encouraged the producers to take any opportunities they have to educate and promote agriculture to consumers.