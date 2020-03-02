OLYMPIA — A bare majority of the Senate agriculture committee on Friday approved a bill to encourage the labeling of U.S.-grown beef in stores, but first removed parts thought to be potentially harmful to trade relations with Canada.
The bill faced a deadline Monday to pass through the Senate Ways and Means Committee or be shelved for this session, and no hearing had been scheduled as of late Sunday.
House Bill 2712 would revive the spirit, if not the full force, of a national country-of-origin label law that Canada and Mexico successfully challenged through the World Trade Organization. In the face of trade sanctions, Congress repealed the label law for beef and pork in 2015.
To soften the bill, the agriculture committee dropped the requirement that retailers mark beef from other countries as "imported." The committee also changed the bill's description, deleting the hot-button words "the country of origin."
Four of the committee's seven members, two Democrats and two Republicans, voted to keep the bill alive, at least for a couple more days.
HB 2712 passed the House, 92-6, but still faced an uphill climb. No state has reinstated a version of the ex-federal law. The bill would limit the "USA beef" designation to cattle born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S.
Canadian officials reportedly raised the issue with Washington Agriculture Director Derek Sandison this past week at a national gathering of agricultural directors in Washington, D.C. Sandison was unavailable to comment Friday.
"When I filed this, I had no idea it would become an international incident," the bill's prime sponsor, Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, said. "It makes me feel better about it. Maybe we hit a nerve."
As the bill has moved through the legislative process, it's become weaker, relying more on meat packers to provide information to retailers about the beef's history.
The Cattle Producers of Washington supports the bill, but the Washington Cattlemen's Association, feedlots and meat packers do not.
Feedlots and packers say they rely on Canadian producers for enough cattle to fill their lots and plants. They also argue that voluntary labeling initiatives inform consumers.
Washington Cattle Feeders Association Executive Director Jack Field said even a softened bill could sour business relations with Canada. "You don't need to kick that beehive," he said.
The WTO ruled that the federal country-of-origin labeling law discriminated against Canadian and Mexican beef. If the U.S. persisted with the law, the two countries could impose retaliatory tariffs of about $1 billion a year on U.S. products, according to the WTO ruling.
Kretz said he offered to amend the bill to apply it to "North American beef," but that idea didn't catch on.
"That's a conversation we need to have with Canada and Mexico involved at the national level," said Jared Easterday, a feedlot operator and president of the cattle feeders association.
Kretz said he introduced the bill to help Washington ranchers reach consumers willing to pay a premium for home-grown food. The bill attracted an unusually long and politically diverse list of sponsors.
Kretz said the bill, even in its weaker form, might build momentum for bringing back a federal law.
"This is a small, first step on possibly getting it done," he said. "Who doesn't want to know where their food comes from?"