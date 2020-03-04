OLYMPIA — A proposal to post signs in grocery stores pointing out “USA beef” to shoppers was blocked Monday, as the Washington State Department of Agriculture asked legislators to stay away from a sensitive trade issue with Canada.
House Bill 2712 failed to meet a deadline to pass from the Senate Ways and Means Committee. At a hearing that day, opponents warned the bill could possibly complicate ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, said Tuesday fears of blowing up an international treaty were overwrought. “It’s silly. This was not a big enough bill to do that,” he said.
Robert Kerr, the Canadian consul for political, economic and public affairs in Seattle, said the bill did catch the attention of Canadians.
“There was significant concern in Canada about this bill,” he said. “We realize people want to know where their food comes from, and that’s entirely legitimate, but in terms of mandatory legislation, that’s where we get concerned.”
HB 2712 would have asked Washington packers to include “USA beef” signs with shipments of meat from cattle that were born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S. The bill sailed through the House 92-6, a bipartisan vote boosted by concern for ranchers and consumers.
The bill, however, was opposed by meat processors and feedlots, which depend on Canadian cattle to stay full. Agri-Beef lobbyist Paul Berendt said Washington cattlemen can supply only about one-quarter of the animals needed to keep the state’s five largest packing plants operating.
Packers and feedlots said they didn’t want to sour business relations or reopen old grievances with Canada. Congress repealed a tougher national labeling law in 2015 after the World Trade Organization ruled it discriminated against Canadian and Mexican beef.
The WTO said Canada and Mexico were entitled to levy tariffs on U.S. goods in return. “We have not exercised or waived that right, so it definitely exists,” Kerr said. “I think the retaliatory tariff argument, although there would have to be a lot of consultation, is a real one.”
The bill was working its way through the state Senate as Canada considers joining the U.S. and Mexico in ratifying USMCA, the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Agriculture department policy adviser Evan Sheffels said Canada’s acting ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, brought up the bill with Washington Agriculture Director Derek Sandison. Sandison and Hillman last week attended a meeting of state directors in Washington, D.C.
“Canadian parliament is just now looking at USMCA and deciding whether or not to ratify it, so it’s very serious and we’re very concerned,” Sheffels told the Ways and Means Committee.
The Cattle Producers of Washington pushed for the bill. The group’s former president, Scott Nielsen, said in an interview Tuesday that the bill’s foes “did a really good job of scaring people.”
“This bill got a lot of support, and I think it will return,” he said. “I look at what happened as a temporary setback. ... It’s not going to be cattle producers who get it implemented. It’s going to be consumers.”
The bill had been amended by the Senate agriculture committee to remove a potentially hot-button reference to “country-of-origin” labels. The committee also deleted asking packers to mark non-USA beef as “imported.”
Kretz said the bill wouldn’t have crossed the line and provoked Canada. “You read the bill, and there’s no problem with it,” he said.
Jim Jesernig, a former state agriculture director who lobbies for potato and onion growers, told senators they shouldn’t take chances. The USMCA is important for growers, he said. “We believe this (the bill) is an unnecessary impediment to getting that approved.”