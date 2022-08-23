Robust slaughter numbers and contraction in the beef herd are bolstering cattle prices and raising the price outlook for producers.
The Oklahoma feeder steer price for the week ending Aug. 20 was $192.47 a hundredweight, up $29.65 a hundredweight and 18.2% from a year earlier, according to USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
The fed steer price for the 5-area marketing region was $146.76 a hundredweight, up $21.29 a hundredweight and 17% from a year earlier.
USDA’s Economic Research Service forecast those prices to level out for the remainder of the year but move higher in 2023 as the beef herd continues to contract.
“From the time the herd size peaked in 2019, it appears the contraction of the beef cattle herd has been accelerating,” ERS analysts said in the latest Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook.
“Further contraction is supported by the lowest number of heifers expected to be retained at this time of year and the estimates of heifers on feed, as well as by the lively pace of producers culling beef cows from their herd,” they said.
The number of beef replacement heifers was down 3.5% on July 1 compared to a year earlier, according to the July cattle inventory report by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
“This is one of the lowest retention estimates of replacement heifers as a percent of beef cows since 2011, and the lowest total heifers estimated for retention since the (reporting) series began in 1973,” the ERS analysts said.
The first half of 2022 also saw aggressive culling of beef cows.
“This is likely based on producers’ reaction to pasture conditions and increased operating costs, and then by the packers’ ability to achieve weekday slaughter levels of fed cattle, the highest observed since 2013,” they said.
Strong domestic wholesale beef cutout and lean trimming prices supported by strong domestic beef demand and record export sales helped support this level of slaughter, they said.
“Drought conditions have intensified through July into August, particularly in the southern and central plains and the southeast,” they said.
As a result, pastureland conditions have declined since last month and are at levels typically occurring in the fall, they said.
“This continues to manifest itself in beef cow slaughter as 60 percent of cattle are experiencing drought and producers continue to cull deep into their herds,” they said.
“The pace of beef cow slaughter in July is the fastest recorded since USDA Agricultural Marketing Service began reporting the series in 1986. Looking at the rest of year, it is expected that beef cow slaughter will likely decline but not below year-ago levels until early next year,” they said.
Other factors supportive of cattle prices include a 2% decline in the total number of cattle and calves (beef and dairy), a 2.7% decline in feeder cattle outside feedlots and a 1.4% decline in the estimated 2022 calf crop.
ERS is forecasting feeder steer prices at $199 a hundredweight and fed steer prices at $154 a hundredweight in 2023.
