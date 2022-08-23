Beef

Higher cattle and beef prices are ahead, analysts say.

 USDA

Robust slaughter numbers and contraction in the beef herd are bolstering cattle prices and raising the price outlook for producers.

The Oklahoma feeder steer price for the week ending Aug. 20 was $192.47 a hundredweight, up $29.65 a hundredweight and 18.2% from a year earlier, according to USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

