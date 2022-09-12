U.S. beef exports again topped $1 billion in July and posted the fifth-largest volume on record, while pork exports remained below last year’s pace but continued to gain strength in Colombia and the Caribbean and stayed above year-ago levels for Mexico, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
July beef exports totaled 126,567 metric tons, up 3% year-over-year. Export value increased 7% to $1.006 billion, topping the $1 billon mark for the sixth time this year. For the first seven months of 2022, beef exports increased 6% over last year in volume and 29% in value.
“Global demand for U.S. beef continues to be amazingly resilient, especially at the retail level,” Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in a press release.
Beef exports have also benefited from a partial rebound in the foodservice sector, but this recovery is far from complete, he said.
“Many markets are still gradually easing COVID restrictions, so we definitely see opportunities for further growth as restaurant traffic returns. Headwinds remain formidable, however, including further devaluation of key trading partner currencies,” he said.
July beef export value equated to $472.75 per head of U.S. fed cattle slaughter, up 11% year over year.
U.S. pork exports reached 208,095 metric tons in July, down 6% from a year ago. The value of those exports was down 5% to $625 million. Through July, pork exports were down 17% in volume and 15% in value.
“July pork exports were below last year but the good news is that the per-unit price of U.S. pork is trending higher in the international marketplace, even while our major competitors’ prices remain below year-ago levels,” Halstrom said.
“We are also encouraged by the recent trendlines for pork variety meat exports, especially to China and Mexico,” he said.
July export value equated to $67.10 per head of U.S. hog slaughter, down 3% from a year ago but the highest since July 2021.
July exports of U.S. lamb muscle cuts reached 161 metric tons, up 80% year over year. Export value of those muscle cuts totaled $949,000, up 58% from a year ago. Through July, muscle cut exports increased 94% in volume and 82% in value.
In recent years, USMEF has raised concerns with USDA about export data collected by the Department of Commerce for lamb variety meat, as the reported tonnage seemed disproportionately high.
In July, lamb variety meat exports were just 19 metric tons, compared to more than 1,100 metric tons reported a year earlier. USMEF’s expects similar totals will be reported going forward.
USMEF doesn’t know how much lamb variety exports have been overstated in the first half of this year, and the 2021 volumes were probably inaccurate as well, Joe Schuele, USMEF vice president of communications, told Capital Press.
“That’s why, at least for the time being, we are focusing mainly on lamb muscle cuts — for which the 2021 and 2022 data should be accurate,” he said.
USDA will likely issue some sort of explanation on the lamb variety meat data at some point, he said.
