Global meat industry and world beef production food concept

U.S. beef exports are up this year.

 123rf

U.S. beef exports again topped $1 billion in July and posted the fifth-largest volume on record, while pork exports remained below last year’s pace but continued to gain strength in Colombia and the Caribbean and stayed above year-ago levels for Mexico, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

July beef exports totaled 126,567 metric tons, up 3% year-over-year. Export value increased 7% to $1.006 billion, topping the $1 billon mark for the sixth time this year. For the first seven months of 2022, beef exports increased 6% over last year in volume and 29% in value.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you