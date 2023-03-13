U.S. beef exports fell 15% in volume and 32% in value in January year over year, while pork exports climbed 13% in volume and 16% in value, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Beef exports declined to several major destinations in January, including South Korea — the top volume market for U.S. beef exports. Exports to that country were down 36% in volume and 52% in value.
They were also down 2% in volume and 20% in value to Japan, the top value market for U.S. beef exports. Shipments were also down 24% in volume and 35% in value to Hong Kong/China, another top market.
Shipments increased sharply to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines and Africa. January volume fell nearly 18,000 metric tons year over year to 100,942 metric tons. The value of those exports declined by more than $323 million to $702.3 million.
Beef inventories swelled in some key markets near the end of last year, contributing to a challenging environment for U.S. exports, USMEF reported.
“While beef exports are off to a slow start in 2023, we remain optimistic that post-COVID foodservice demand will strengthen in additional markets as the year progresses,” said Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO.
U.S. pork exports, which posted a strong finish in 2022, maintained their momentum in January, when pork exports were up nearly 28 million metric tons year over year to 236,767 metric tons, and their value increased nearly $88 million to $643.4 million.
“Exports to Mexico, which finished 2022 on a remarkable run on the way to an annual record, set another volume record in January,” USMEF reported.
Fresh off a record year, pork exports to Mexico — the top market for U.S. pork exports — in January were a record 96,800 metric tons, up 11% from a year ago and 7% above the previous high in December 2022. January export value to Mexico soared 40% year over year to $191.2 million.
Mexican demand for U.S. pork is surging even as it faces increasing competition in Mexico, due to suspension of import duties for all eligible suppliers through the end of 2023. Mexico also recently opened to some imports from Brazil, according to USMEF.
Pork exports also trended significantly higher year-over-year to China/Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Honduras and the ASEAN region.
“While Mexico is certainly the pacesetter for U.S. pork exports, it’s encouraging to see such broad-based growth,” Halstrom said.
“Market diversification is always a point of emphasis for the U.S. industry, and it’s more important than ever to find new opportunities for U.S. pork in both established and emerging markets,” he said.
Pork exports to Hong Kong/China — the second-largest market for U.S. pork — were up 31% in volume in January over low year-ago volume and up 24% in value.
Chinese demand is expected to strengthen somewhat in 2023 as importers and consumers respond to the recent removal of COVID-related restrictions and the central and provincial governments implement efforts to revive the economy, according to USMEF.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.