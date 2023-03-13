Exports

U.S. beef exports were down in January, but port exports were up.

U.S. beef exports fell 15% in volume and 32% in value in January year over year, while pork exports climbed 13% in volume and 16% in value, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Beef exports declined to several major destinations in January, including South Korea — the top volume market for U.S. beef exports. Exports to that country were down 36% in volume and 52% in value.

