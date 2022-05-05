U.S. beef exports soared to another new value record in March and lamb exports continued to gain momentum.
Pork exports, however, were well below the record totals posted in March 2021, according to the latest data from U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Beef exports totaled 126,285 metric tons in March, up 1% from a year ago and the third largest on record, while value climbed 33% to a record $1.07 billion. First quarter exports were up 6% in volume and 41% in value.
"Global demand for U.S. beef has eclipsed anything I have seen in many years in the meat business," Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO said in a press release accompanying the data.
"While this momentum is fueled by mainstay markets such as South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, demand is also very strong in China/Hong Kong and key Latin American markets, while exports to the Middle East have rebounded impressively,” he said.
He did, however, caution that first-quarter results don’t fully reflect the impact of recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China that have slowed product movement and forced many restaurants to suspend or limit service. These obstacles are likely to have a greater impact on April and May export data.
He also noted that while beef demand has been resilient, inflation represents a potential headwind.
"Consumers throughout the world have shown how much they value the quality of U.S. beef, but disposable income is under increasing pressure as they pay more for energy and other daily needs," he said.
March beef exports represented $472.73 per head of U.S. fed cattle slaughtered and 14.7% of total beef production.
On the pork side, March exports were 222,581 metric tons, the largest since November but nearly 25% below the record volume achieved a year ago. Export value was $615.3 million, also the highest since November but down 23% year-over-year.
Pork exports to Mexico and the Dominican Republic raced to a record pace in the first quarter and South Korea posted a strong increase in export value, but shipments to most destinations were below last year.
"While pork exports were down significantly from last year's record, we saw some encouraging trends in the March results," he said.
"U.S. pork commanded a higher price per pound than a year ago, with outstanding demand from Mexico and value growth in key markets such as South Korea and the Dominican Republic, he said.
“The stronger U.S. dollar creates more price pressure in some destinations, but this will be offset to some degree by the narrowing price gap between U.S. and European pork."
In addition, pork, beef and lamb exporters continue to face logistical obstacles and delays when moving product overseas. The situation is especially challenging for chilled meat shipments to key Asian markets, he said.
March pork exports represented $54.70 per head of U.S. slaughter and 25.2% of total pork production.
U.S. lamb exports continue to find growth in Mexico, the Caribbean and the Philippines, and lamb exports continued to gain momentum.
March shipments increased 75% from a year ago to 1,906 metric tons, the largest volume since 2011 and the third largest on record. Export value nearly doubled to $2.88 million, up 95% and the highest since 2014. First quarter lamb exports increased 54% in volume and 72% in value.