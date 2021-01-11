Japan beef
Buy Now

A sales person at Jusco Supermarket arranges U.S. beef products in Tokyo. U.S. beef exports to Japan and China were strong last year.

 Associated Press File

November saw the largest overseas shipments of U.S. beef since July 2019 and proved to be a strong month for pork exports, which have already surpassed the full-year volume and value records set in 2019, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

November beef exports totaled 115,337 metric tons, up 6% from a year ago. The value of those exports climbed 8% year-over-year to $707.5 million.

"Demand for U.S. beef in the global retail sector has been outstanding, and we expect this to continue in 2021," Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in a press release on the latest data.

Unfortunately, foodservice continues to face COVID-related challenges, he said.

“We expect a broader foodservice recovery this year, especially from mid-2021, but will likely still see interruptions in some markets,” he said.

Beef exports to leading market Japan were steady in November, but value was down 3% to $157.5 million. Exports to Taiwan remained strong, increasing 7.7% in volume and 13% in value to $48.7 million and are well positioned to set a new annual record.

Beef exports to China were up 700% in volume year over year and up 642% in value to $60.1 million and set a monthly record.

Shipments to China have been especially strong since the mid-summer rebound in China’s foodservice sector. The U.S. is now the largest supplier of grain-fed beef to China, USMEF reported.

Beef exports to Mexico rebounded in November to pre-COVID levels and were up 23% in volume and 21% in value to $ $105.1 million.

Beef exports accounted for 14.8% of total U.S. beef production in November and equated to $338.43 per head of fed cattle slaughtered in the U.S.

On the pork side, November exports held steady year over year in volume at 258,801 metric tons, but value was down 2% to $697.5 million.

Although China and Hong Kong remained the largest destination for U.S. pork, November exports there were down 3.3% in volume and 5.4% in value to $193.8 million.

But momentum continued to build in other markets including Japan, up 6.4% in volume and 7.2% in value to $146.4 million; Mexico, up 13% in volume and steady in value at $124 million; and Central America, up 6.8% in volume and 7.5% in value to $26.7 million.

Pork exports accounted for 29.9% of total U.S. pork production in November and equated to $63.33 per head slaughtered in the U.S.

“USMEF still expects strong pork demand from China in 2021, but we're seeing a much-needed rebound in other regions, especially in Western Hemisphere markets," Halstrom said.

Led by strong variety meat demand in Mexico, U.S. lamb exports reached 1,297 metric tons in November, up 4% from a year ago. However, the value of those exports was down 32%, to $1.5 million.

Tags

Recommended for you