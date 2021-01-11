November saw the largest overseas shipments of U.S. beef since July 2019 and proved to be a strong month for pork exports, which have already surpassed the full-year volume and value records set in 2019, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
November beef exports totaled 115,337 metric tons, up 6% from a year ago. The value of those exports climbed 8% year-over-year to $707.5 million.
"Demand for U.S. beef in the global retail sector has been outstanding, and we expect this to continue in 2021," Dan Halstrom, USMEF president and CEO, said in a press release on the latest data.
Unfortunately, foodservice continues to face COVID-related challenges, he said.
“We expect a broader foodservice recovery this year, especially from mid-2021, but will likely still see interruptions in some markets,” he said.
Beef exports to leading market Japan were steady in November, but value was down 3% to $157.5 million. Exports to Taiwan remained strong, increasing 7.7% in volume and 13% in value to $48.7 million and are well positioned to set a new annual record.
Beef exports to China were up 700% in volume year over year and up 642% in value to $60.1 million and set a monthly record.
Shipments to China have been especially strong since the mid-summer rebound in China’s foodservice sector. The U.S. is now the largest supplier of grain-fed beef to China, USMEF reported.
Beef exports to Mexico rebounded in November to pre-COVID levels and were up 23% in volume and 21% in value to $ $105.1 million.
Beef exports accounted for 14.8% of total U.S. beef production in November and equated to $338.43 per head of fed cattle slaughtered in the U.S.
On the pork side, November exports held steady year over year in volume at 258,801 metric tons, but value was down 2% to $697.5 million.
Although China and Hong Kong remained the largest destination for U.S. pork, November exports there were down 3.3% in volume and 5.4% in value to $193.8 million.
But momentum continued to build in other markets including Japan, up 6.4% in volume and 7.2% in value to $146.4 million; Mexico, up 13% in volume and steady in value at $124 million; and Central America, up 6.8% in volume and 7.5% in value to $26.7 million.
Pork exports accounted for 29.9% of total U.S. pork production in November and equated to $63.33 per head slaughtered in the U.S.
“USMEF still expects strong pork demand from China in 2021, but we're seeing a much-needed rebound in other regions, especially in Western Hemisphere markets," Halstrom said.
Led by strong variety meat demand in Mexico, U.S. lamb exports reached 1,297 metric tons in November, up 4% from a year ago. However, the value of those exports was down 32%, to $1.5 million.