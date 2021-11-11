Washington ranchers last month raised $24,750 for Beef Counts, which provides beef to families in need.
The money was donated during a rollover auction Oct. 12 at the Toppenish Livestock Commission. Donations ranged from $50 to $1,600 and came from 38 businesses and individuals, according to the Washington Beef Commission.
The goal of Beef Counts is to provide food banks with a year-round supply of beef. Since 2010, it has raised more than $1 million to purchase beef and has provided more than 2.5 million servings of beef to hunger relief agencies across the state.
"All the ranchers locally are doing things in their community to give back," said KayDee Gilkey, director of industry image for the beef commission. "Any time there's an issue locally, our ranchers are right there."
That same giving spirit extends to neighbors in need statewide, she said.
"What we learned in 2010 was there was a definite need for nutritious protein through the food banks," she said. "As you look at the last two years, the need has continued to be sadly strong."
Gilkey said she wondered if rancher enthusiasm for the auction would be affected this year by drought and high hay prices, but support didn't waver, reaffirming the importance of the program to ranchers.
