Leaders of the National Beef Checkoff Petition Committee are asking the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board and USDA to share cattle producers’ contact information to give them an opportunity to sign the petition for a referendum.
Bryon Hansen, president of the South Dakota Livestock Association, and Steve Stratford, owner of Stratford Angus, sent a letter to the Beef Board and USDA on April 23 requesting the information.
The committee began a petition for a referendum last summer. The period to collect enough valid signatures ends this July. Petitioners need 88,269 valid signatures.
Stratford told Capital Press the petition has about 13,000 signatures.
In the letter, Hansen and Stratford said the committee is “working to ensure every cattle producer is afforded the opportunity to ask for a referendum through the petition process, we respectfully request your assistance to help us accomplish that important objective.”
Alternatively, they asked the Beef Board and USDA to agree to distribute the petition to all persons whose contact information is in their databases.
“We trust you will want to help ensure that as many cattle producers as possible are afforded the right to sign the petition for referendum should they choose,” the letter said.
The committee has not heard back from the Beef Board or USDA, Stratford said.
“I would expect they’ll reply,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know when that might be.
“Nothing’s timely with USDA,” he said.
He said he can’t imagine the Beef Board or USDA releasing the information or distributing the petition to producers.
“I don’t think they will at all,” he said.
The letter was mainly to get the response on the record, he said.
In the likelihood the Beef Board and USDA do not cooperate, the committee will continue to appeal to producers through social media and boots-on-the-ground efforts.
However, it’s hard to connect with that many people, he said.
“I think it’s very important. Our only avenue here is the checkoff producers pay works for producers,” he said. "We don’t think it’s doing that."