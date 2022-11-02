Cattle on grass (copy) (copy)

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association says the U.S. industry has used innovation and science to advance beef producers and produce the most product with the least amount of environmental harm.

 Ryan Brennecke/CO Media Group

While a lot of today’s focus on sustainability hovers on climate warming and greenhouse gas emissions, social, economic and broader environmental components also factor into sustainability.

On all three fronts, U.S. beef is the most sustainable beef in the world, said Samantha Werth, senior director of sustainability for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you