While a lot of today’s focus on sustainability hovers on climate warming and greenhouse gas emissions, social, economic and broader environmental components also factor into sustainability.
On all three fronts, U.S. beef is the most sustainable beef in the world, said Samantha Werth, senior director of sustainability for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
The U.S. industry has used innovation and science to advance beef producers and produce the most product with the least amount of environmental harm. That all tracks back to producer profits and a healthy food product for consumers, she said in the latest “Beltway Beef” podcast.
U.S. beef is more sustainable than beef in some other countries due the ability to continue to advance with a big focus on continuous improvement in everything the industry does, she said.
The industry’s Beef Quality Assurance certification program — which focuses on animal health, worker safety and quality production — is one example of the industry’s sustainability, she said.
NCBA set public sustainability goals in 2021 and all of those goals address the three pillars of sustainability, said Mary Thomas Hart, NCBA chief counsel.
“We notably have set a goal to demonstrate the climate neutrality of U.S. cattle production by 2040, and the science tells us that we’re well on our way of achieving that goal,” she said.
NCBA also set goals related to worker safety, producer profitability and maintaining natural resources for the consuming public, she said.
U.S. cattle producers contribute so much to society through the beef they’re producing and the ecosystem services they provide, she said.
The cattle industry has been described as unsustainable by some because of its methane emissions, but that’s not the full picture, Werth said.
Cattle do produce methane, and methane is 28 times more potent than carbon dioxide. But methane stays in the atmosphere for 10 to 12 years, while carbon dioxide sourced from fossil fuels stays in the atmosphere for 1,000 years, she said.
In addition, cattle numbers have been relatively stable and cattle production is not adding any additional warming to the environment. There is also vast opportunity to reduce methane through advanced technologies and genetics, she said.
Greenhouse gas emissions are one part of the environmental pillar of sustainability, and just focusing on emissions leaves out all the benefits of cattle production, especially in the U.S., she said.
“You’re leaving out a complete picture. You’re not thinking about ecosystem services that are delivered through grazing cattle across our vast landscapes or the human health implications” of substituting beef with a plant based alternative, she said.
On the social side of sustainability, beef provides not only protein but critical nutrients that aren’t found in any nonanimal food source, such as iron, folate and B12, she said.
From the economic standpoint, beef cattle production plays a huge role in the rural economy, and the beef sector provides hundreds of thousands of jobs critical to fueling the U.S. economy, she said.
The message to stop eating beef to protect the planet is an inaccurate representation and puts the blame on consumers, she said.
“A consumer’s diet choice is not going to be the thing that makes or breaks the sustainability of our future,” she said.
Food production in the U.S. produces less emissions by far than transportation and electricity, she said.
“Livestock and beef cattle in particular are a critical component of a sustainable future. We are not going to be able to feed 9 billion people in 2050” without them, she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.