Egg prices have jumped by more than half in recent weeks as the avian influenza outbreak continues to shrink the Midwest flock even as the industry prepares for higher demand with the approach of Easter.
Midwest farmers have had to kill more than 46 million chickens and turkeys in an effort to stanch the spread of avian flu.
USDA April 1 pegged cartoned, large white shell eggs from the Midwest at $2.47 per dozen, up 91% from March 18.
In California, cartoned, cage-free eggs were $3.32 per dozen April 1, up 63.5% from March 18.
Concerns over potential supply disruptions stemming from avian influenza outbreaks in commercial flocks are “keen on marketers' minds as the Easter marketing season has arrived,” USDA said in its Egg Markets Overview.
Outbreaks in layer flocks in the Upper Midwest have “placed a damper on the marketplace as offerings remain tight on reduced production and sharp price increases have many buyers rethinking their market position,” USDA said.
USDA said it appears much higher wholesale prices prompted grocers to shift feature promotions to cage-free eggs, now priced competitively and offering better margins.
The agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said avian influenza had been found in 257 flocks — 166 of them commercial — as of April 4. More than 46.37 million birds have been affected.
Twenty-five states report having at least one infected flock. Wyoming is the only Western state affected so far.
“It’s marching this way one step at a time,” said Cliff Lillywhite, president and co-owner of Utah-based Oakdell Egg Farms, which sells in the Intermountain and Northwest states. “It gets closer every week. We are taking extreme biosecurity measures, for sure. It’s scary.”
The business is limiting visitors “and even where our employees can go,” he said. “We’re trying to prepare for the case when (avian flu) might be closer, because when it comes, everyone is going to have to lock down.”
Lillywhite said if an avian influenza outbreak occurs, there would be no egg movement on or off the farm and widespread depopulation, or culling, would be required.
Around 16 million laying hens have been culled this year, he said. “That’s probably about 5%, but it’s 5% during Easter season when people are trying to build inventories.”
Rebuilding a population takes at least a year, Lillywhite said. After federal approval, chicks are brought in on a schedule that aims to meet hatcheries’ capacity and other needs and to optimize laying schedules.
The company is paying more for the eggs it buys and charging more for eggs it produces, though he would not say by how much.
“It’s a national market, and we buy eggs from the Midwest,” Lillywhite said. “Just about everybody in the U.S. buys some from the Midwest. We are not going to buy from some of those areas.”
Input and supply costs are also a concern, he said.
For its egg production, Oakdell’s costs are “way up” on inputs such as packaging, freight and transportation, and feed, he said.
“We’ve got to stay whole. We can’t absorb all these costs everybody passes on to us,” Lillywhite said. “Huge costs have been passed to us, so we have to pass those on.”