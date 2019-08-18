Merle Booker was inducted into the National Auctioneer Association Hall of Fame in July during the organization's conference in New Orleans, La.
"It's humbling," Booker said of the honor. "It comes as a total surprise."
Booker, 67, is owner and co-founder of Booker Auction Co. in Eltopia, Wash., with his parents. He is still involved in the business, but his children Camille and Austin do most of the day-to-day work. Daughters Alesha and Chantel are raising their children but also involved.
"They've grown up in the auction business," he said. "Come auction day, they all are part of the process of making an auction happen if so needed."
He and wife, Judy, have been married for 43 years.
They have 10 grandchildren.
Booker became an auctioneer in 1975. He purchased the business from his parents 15 years ago.
"It never really occurred to me that that's the profession I would be in," Booker said. "(My father) just gave me enough rope to hang myself. My mother was the bookkeeper. We started out small, just doing little estate and farm equipment auctions. We just kept expanding our base from the Columbia Basin to Eastern Washington to the Pacific Northwest."
It's been rewarding, Booker said.
"It's not about talking fast," he said. "It's basically about helping people through a situation that involves turning their assets into cash."
Booker's customers including retiring farmers, families that need to sell land or equipment after a death. He estimates more than 75% of the business is agriculture-related.
The internet plays a large part in the business today, with the Bookers offering auctions online.
"There's no auctioneer standing there," he said.
Several hundred sellers will bring their surplus equipment to the auction facility in Eltopia. The company offers six auctions per year. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, the Bookers would put on an auction at a client's location.
"Times have changed," Booker said. "Buyers have changed, as far as their needs."
Booker also keeps track of 75 to 80 cows in his cow-calf operation, is learning to fly helicopters in and hunts between appraisals or checking out equipment.
"I'm still involved regularly but not to the same extent I was 10 or 20 years ago," he said. "Some people tell me I ought to retire, but I'm not ready to."
In his remarks at the ceremony, Booker said he relied on the association and friends who helped him along the way.
He says he can't visualize doing anything different.
"It just becomes a passion, and the best part of it is all the good people you get to meet," he said. "I just appreciate their support and business over the years. I have many friends that have been made off of a phone call. I've got a lot of people that we've helped over the years and they, conversely, have helped us."