Free range chickens

Organic chickens feed in a field in Northern California. A new rule on organic poultry and livestock will clarify how they are raised.

The Organic Trade Association is urging USDA to swiftly implement a final Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards rule, saying that strengthening animal welfare standards is long overdue and critical for the sustainability of family farms, the advancement of organic agriculture and the continued trust consumers have in the organic label.

“The organic community and our association have been fighting for some 20 years for the much-needed animal welfare reforms that this regulation makes possible,” Tom Chapman, CEO of the association, said in a press release.

