The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the global economy will impact U.S. meat exports in 2021, a consultant says.
The worldwide economy is expected to contract 3% in 2020 with a lot of variations, said Anja Manuel, a consultant on international markets and a former U.S. State Department diplomat.
“The world economy will be roiled for at least another six to nine months by COVID," she said during a U.S. Meat Export Federation strategic planning conference.
Some regions will recover rather quickly while others will be sluggish. Asia will be one of the fastest regions to recover, but Latin America’s recovery will be very sluggish, she said.
“Generally, those countries that implemented early, aggressive steps to control the pandemic are emerging stronger,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, the economy in China and India are projected to grow in 2021. The economies in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Malaysia and South Korea are down a little this year but are expected to bounce right back, she said.
The economy is expected to grow 9.2% in China next year and 7.4% in India. The economies in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and South Korea are doing really pretty well, Manuel said.
Looking more closely at China, its economy was growing about 6% annually before the pandemic and it should continue to be a promising market for U.S. meat, she said.
China is the fastest-growing import market for beef. Oceania and South America have been the dominant suppliers, but there’s room for the U.S. and maybe other suppliers as well, she said.
“It’s a sign of status and politeness to serve plenty of meat with a meal. Even during COVID, 32% of Chinese increased their beef consumption,” Manuel said.
As people are getting wealthier in China, they want safe, healthy, natural food, and that’s advantageous for U.S. meat exports.
China has also cracked down on live animal markets, and its severe water shortage limits its ability to raise cattle and swine, she said.
Barring some big uproar between the U.S. and China, it should continue to be a great market for U.S. meat, Manuel said.
While economic recovery is expected to be relatively quick in Asia — where countries are open for business — things are shutting down in Europe with a second wave of the pandemic.
But things are especially hard in Latin America. Those countries have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, and recovery will be much slower.
“No part of the world has been as devastated by COVID-19 as Latin America,” Manuel said.
Mexico, Brazil and Peru have weak health systems, severe inequality and, in some cases frankly, government indifference. Also, a lot of Latin American countries have high debt, and it’s hard for them to put enormous stimulus funding in place as some other countries have done, she said.
Six of the 10 countries in the world with the highest per capita death rates from COVID-19 are in Latin America and that’s going to affect economic recovery, she said.