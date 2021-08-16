The Northwest Aquaculture Alliance and the National Aquaculture Association have established the Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation in memory of aquaculture leader and advocate Kurt Frederick Grinnell, who lost his life in a car accident in April 2021.
The foundation was established to carry on Grinnell’s legacy by providing financial assistance for any enrolled member of a U.S.-recognized Tribe who is pursuing or wishes to pursue studies in aquaculture or aquaculture technology.
The scholarship can be used at any recognized university, community college, technical college, trade school or other recognized institution or program.
Grinnell, a well-known youth advocate as well as aquaculture champion, was a member of the Sequim, Wash.-based Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, where he was highly regarded as a peacemaker, visionary and dedicated family man.
He and his wife and business partner, Terri Grinnell, built Jamestown Seafood, a joint venture with the tribe, into a multi-million-dollar business with 50 employees. In addition to being actively involved in the National Aquaculture Association, he was vice president of the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance board of directors.
Making the announcement during the Aquaculture America 2021 meeting in San Antonio was Jim Parsons, industry leader, scholarship foundation steering committee member and longtime friend and business partner of Kurt Grinnell.
“Kurt embodied the belief of his culture that it is important to plan seven generations ahead,” Parsons said.
“He understood that the culture of finfish, shellfish and aquatic plants was an important solution to the decline in harvest of traditional wild species and a way for Pacific Northwest tribes to harvest seafood in their usual and accustomed areas as guaranteed under federal treaties,” he said.
Those who wish to contribute to the foundation are encouraged to pledge or write checks to the Kurt Grinnell Aquaculture Scholarship Foundation c/o Northwest Aquaculture Alliance, P.O. Box 8562, Covington, WA 98042.