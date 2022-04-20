The University of Idaho is accepting applications for the 6th annual Idaho Young Cattle Producer Conference, which provides an in-depth education about the cattle industry in Idaho.
The conference is scheduled for June 6-8, and applications are due May 6.
Participating in the conference will provide valuable tools that will help young producers be successful in the cattle business, according to organizers.
The program is offered to young producers between the ages of 18 and 40. Only 20 participants are selected to attend the conference each year.
The conference will feature speakers from different segments of the cattle industry in Idaho, including representatives from the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf and purebred industries. A marketing panel, beef-cutting demonstration and taste panel will be featured.
Participants will also hear from speakers discussing current issues in the industry and topics such as how to finance a cattle operation, risk management tools, grazing management and genetics.
A tour featuring a packing plant, backgrounding yard, a cow-calf operation and a purebred operation will provide participants a chance to visit and learn from industry leaders in Eastern Idaho.
Attendees will also meet with members of the Idaho Cattle Association and attend portions of the ICA mid-year summer meeting. A sample agenda, an online application form and additional information on the conference can be found on the YCC website www.uidaho.edu/ycc.
The Idaho YCC is free of charge to participants who are selected to attend, thanks to industry sponsors. Selected participants will be notified by mid-May.
For more information, contact Carmen Willmore, University of Idaho Extension educator at (208) 589-1389 or cwillmore@uidaho.edu, or a local UI extension office.
To become a program sponsor or to donate to the Idaho YCC, contact Jim Church at (208) 983-2667 or jchurch@uidaho.edu.
