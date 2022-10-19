DURKEE, Ore. — Another wolf has been poached in northeast Oregon, and environmental groups are offering a reward of $11,500 for information leading to an arrest and citation.
The wolf, known as OR88, was a radio-collared adult female member of the Lookout Mountain pack in Baker County.
On Oct. 3, troopers from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division were notified by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife that OR88 may be dead somewhere near Little Lookout Mountain, about nine miles northeast of Durkee.
OSP and ODFW found OR88 shot and killed on Bureau of Land Management property.
It is the fourth wolf in Oregon to be illegally poached in 2022, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Amaroq Weiss, the group's senior wolf advocate, called it "a devastatingly lethal year for Oregon's wolves."
"Too many wolves have been killed in recent years, and the people responsible haven't been held accountable," Weiss said in a statement. "That needs to change."
Weiss urged anyone with information to "do the right thing and come forward." A reward of $11,500 is being offered by the Oregon Wildlife Coalition, whose members include the Center for Biological Diversity, along with seven other organizations.
All of the wolves poached in 2022 have been in northeast Oregon, where the majority of the state's 175 known wolves reside.
Last year, eight wolves were also poisoned near Mt. Harris in neighboring Union County, including all five members of the Catherine pack.
None of the poachers have been caught.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.