Dead wolf

OR88, a radio-collared adult female wolf, was found shot and killed Oct. 3 in Baker County, Ore.

 Oregon State Police

DURKEE, Ore. — Another wolf has been poached in northeast Oregon, and environmental groups are offering a reward of $11,500 for information leading to an arrest and citation.

The wolf, known as OR88, was a radio-collared adult female member of the Lookout Mountain pack in Baker County. 

