The cattle industry is at a crossroads with dissension growing over cattle prices and the way most cattle are marketed.
Many cattle producers blame an increase in the use of formula or negotiated grid transactions for shrinking negotiated cash trade and creating a lack of market transparency.
A new report from Rabobank tackles those issues head on and offers a new solution.
“For a good two years, the industry has just been in a battle of the whole price discovery and market transparency issues with a lot of false accusations and claims made by a number of parties that simply aren’t true,” said Don Close, senior analyst with Rabobank.
The evolution of transaction types has caused a widening rift between producers who market their cattle differently. The growing level of frustration boiled over in 2020 when cattle prices plummeted and beef prices soared in response to pandemic-related plant shutdowns and slowdowns, the report notes.
The analysts dove into the issue to discover the facts and took a detailed look at the leverage index — the price of fed steers in relationship to beef cutout values. Then they took all the various transaction types and converted those weekly prices from 2014 through 2020 to a live animal equivalency.
“And when we did that it enabled us to overlay all of these price series by market region and by transaction type to absolutely see if there is a price disparity between transaction types that so many claim to be true,” he said.
“Our conclusion is that is not the case,” he said.
The traditional cash sellers think they are doing all the work for price discovery and the formula sellers use that established market for a base price, he said.
“The cash sellers often think the formula sellers are receiving higher prices when the data does not prove that out,” he said.
The analysts took those converted prices and ran a ratio of the aggregate of cash prices to cutout values and concluded there is no price disparity or market manipulation.
Instead, the analysis points to another cause for all of the frustration in prices in the current market — lack of leverage held by cattle feeders. Since 2014, the industry has increased cattle numbers with only a nominal increase in slaughter capacity.
That bottleneck in the supply chain was exacerbated by the temporary loss of slaughter capacity due to the 2019 fire at a Tyson plant and slaughter disruptions and a shift in product demand due to the pandemic in spring 2020.
The detailed information needed for the analysis led the analyst to a new way the industry could price live cattle off cutout values, at least to establish a base price, he said.
“If we could price off of cutout values, it would make this argument between the various transaction types a moot argument,” Close said.
Beef packer CEOs all talk about transitioning from commodity beef companies to food companies by increasing the number of value-added products, he said.
“If the cattle industry would transition to pricing off cutoff values opposed to pricing live animals, it would bridge that gap and position cattle feeders to potentially gain part of that value-added dollar that the packers are trying to accomplish today,” he said.
In regard to market transparency, basing cattle prices on the cutout value would be determined by literally thousands of boxed beef transactions by a full spectrum of end users rather than cash cattle bids determined primarily from only four packers with incredibly similar business models, the analysts said.
In addition, the call for more cash sales is an antiquated perspective, they said.
“By their very nature, cash sales breed mediocrity by evaluating all cattle on the average. On the other hand, transactions that are determined by individual carcass merit continuously push the market toward quality improvement,” they said.