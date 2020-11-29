Bank analysts are projecting growth in animal protein production in most regions of the world in 2021, with pork production leading the way.
Poultry and aquaculture are also forecast to grow, followed by beef as global animal protein emerges from a world of uncertainty. But downside risks remain, RaboResearch analysts said in their latest outlook report.
African swine fever remains the biggest driver of change in global animal protein. Pork production is returning to growth in 2021. But it will be a gradual recovery process, as ASF is still active.
“Global animal protein trade continues to create areas of opportunity and risk as we head into 2021,” the analysts said. "China is the biggest of many areas of uncertainty in global trade."
The recovery from COVID-19 presents opportunities and risks for global animal protein. Major issues include foodservice recovery, labor availability and costs, supply chain transformations and food safety.
“Many other issues affecting global animal protein mean that uncertainty will remain into 2021. These include managing higher feed prices and governments’ increasing engagement on animal protein,” they said.
Each animal protein group has been affected differently by COVID-19 and faces different opportunities and risks into 2021, they said.
Growth in the beef sector depends on processing and foodservice recovery, they said.
Labor availability and cost has challenged beef processing and production. Margin squeeze will challenge beef, given higher costs and reduced opportunity in foodservice. Foodservice recovery will help to lift margins, especially for higher-value beef cuts served in restaurants.
“Supply chain resilience is important for beef, as the chain is longer and more fragmented than other species. Trust is an issue for beef supply chains, given worker health and safety in plants,” they said.
Labor availability and cost have also been issues for the pork sector, and reduced capital expenditures will constrain the ability to make structural changes in plants. Margin squeeze will challenge pork processors and inevitably lead to lower pig prices for producers, they said.
Trust is also an issue in the pork supply chain, given worker health and safety in plants.
In the poultry sector, foodservice recovery will be important for balancing supply and demand.
Trade has been affected by reduced demand in some importing countries. The economic downturn can benefit poultry relative to other species due to its lower price point.
The seafood sector has been impacted more by COVID-19 than any other species, and ongoing risks are expected.
“Foodservice recovery offers scope for improved seafood demand. Niche species are pivoting to food retail and e-commerce, while mainstream species need this demand boost to rebalance markets,” the analysts said.
Food safety and trade have been specific challenges for the seafood sector. E-commerce could become an important channel for niche species.
For North America, beef production is expected to grow, pork production growth is expected to slow and poultry is expected to stabilize on slower production growth.