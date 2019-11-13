SUN VALLEY, Idaho – Prices and unpredictable markets led to uncertainty in 2019, with both beef and dairy producers reining in cattle numbers.
That has one industry analyst expecting a 1% decline in the U.S. cattle inventory at the start of 2020 compared with a year earlier.
“We not only brought expansion in the herd to a halt, we’ve liquidated some,” John Nalivka, owner of Sterling Marketing in Vale, Ore., said during the Idaho Cattle Association annual convention.
“I’m pretty optimistic about next year … the industry’s got a lot going for it,” he said.
Beef cow slaughter was up 3% year to date through October compared with 2018, and dairy cow slaughter was also up 3%, he said.
“We killed a lot of beef cows the last two to three years (and) it’s no mystery why we killed a lot of dairy cows,” he said.
Total U.S. cow slaughter is up 3% year over year, after increasing 7% in 2018 and 6% in 2017, he said.
He expects total cow slaughter to be down 4% in 2020, however, due in part to strong milk prices.
Producers also retained fewer heifers in 2019. Total U.S. heifer slaughter was up 8% year to date through October. But like cow slaughter, he expects heifer slaughter will come down 3% to 4% in 2020.
“I think we will retain more heifers for herd rebuilding,” he said.
But right now in the cattle cycle, lower numbers mean higher prices. And there are other factors influencing cattle prices, he said.
While heifer slaughter and total beef production is up, steer slaughter is down 2%, year to date and carcass weights for both heifers and steers are down about 5 pounds per head.
In addition, beef imports are declining, and he expects imports to be down 5% to 6% next year. New Zealand and Australia are shipping more to China, and China has approved processing plants in South America, he said.
As a result of lower imports, prices for 90% lean ground beef are rising and processors are looking at all possibilities for grinding, he said.
In addition, the wholesale beef cutout is at $245 per hundredweight and strongly suggests another $2 to $3 a hundredweight on fed cattle. He’s expecting fed cattle prices at $120 to $125 a hundredweight in the first quarter of 2020 and $125 to $130 in the second quarter.
As for feeder cattle, he expects prices at $147 to $149 until the end of the year with an opportunity to increase 5% to 7% in 2020.
Year to date, beef exports are down 4% and he expects they’ll end the year 1% lower. But 2020 should bring a 5% increase, he said.
“Trade looks very, very positive – with or without China,” he said.
China represents 1% of U.S. beef exports, but there’s opportunity given China’s issue with African swine fever, he said.
“We’ll sell beef to China, there’s no doubt about it. But we still need those other agreements,” including the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and one with the EU, he said.