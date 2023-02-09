Tight U.S. cattle supplies and the smallest beef cow herd since 1962 has everyone in the cattle industry thinking about herd expansion, even as many cows are still being liquidated, according one industry analyst.
But that rebuilding isn’t likely to be as fast and dramatic as it was in 2014 during the last cattle cycle, said Lance Zimmerman, senior analyst for animal protein at Rabobank.
“There’s just a lot of different headwinds facing producers today that didn’t exist 10 years ago,” he said at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention in New Orleans last week.
There are many factors facing cattle producers, including high interest rates, high feed costs, high beef, pork and poultry supplies and age demographics of producers, he said.
He expects producers are going to proceed with more caution in what looks to be a slower, more calculated expansion due to those factors and others.
Rebuilding the herd this time around will take time, he said in his latest Rabobank report — which he presented at the convention.
Competition for protein consumers and feed resources could flatten the curve on any upward moves in beef and cattle prices, stifling industry optimism and slowing the start of the next herd expansion, he said in the report.
“Even as beef production pulls back, total animal protein production will remain historically large and demand will remain a threat to cow herd expansion if product struggles to find a home,” he said.
In addition, increased competition for feed grains, oilseeds and crop acres and lack of alternative feeds will limit optimism by raising feedstuff prices, elevating price volatility and increasing production risks, he said.
Another daunting challenge is rising interest rates, which are double what they were in 2014.
“Higher interest rates go beyond simply increasing breakeven costs for cow-calf producers. They also temper enthusiasm and limit the aggressiveness of the next cattle cycle,” he said.
New producers will be more limited in their ability to enter the marketplace, and existing producers will be less likely to take on risks associated with expanding, he said.
With the average age of cow-calf operators at 57.4 in the last Census of Agriculture, producers are at risk of retiring in the next several years and the future of those operations remain unclear.
In addition, industry stakeholders are requiring more environmental, social and governance transparency from producers.
“The successful application of any management practice across the majority of U.S. beef cows would require a large number of cow-calf operators. That level of acceptance in the U.S. often takes years, and it remains to be seen if cattle producers will be enthusiastic participants in sustainability programs that in many cases are still in development,” he said.
Without clarity across the supply chain, many smaller operators could simply sit on the sideline until a more certain future exists, he said.
“At best, this could slow the U.S. cow expansion. At worst, the industry risks losing a considerable amount of the nation’s breeding herd going forward,” he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.