Growth of the U.S. beef cattle herd will be slow, an economist predicts.

 Nati Harnik/Associated Press File

Tight U.S. cattle supplies and the smallest beef cow herd since 1962 has everyone in the cattle industry thinking about herd expansion, even as many cows are still being liquidated, according one industry analyst.

But that rebuilding isn’t likely to be as fast and dramatic as it was in 2014 during the last cattle cycle, said Lance Zimmerman, senior analyst for animal protein at Rabobank.

