With significant declines in the price of feeder cattle due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, many cow-calf producers aren’t showing much interest in selling their feeder cattle coming off backgrounding programs.
It’s no surprise with lower fed cattle prices, feeder cattle prices had to come down, John Nalivka, owner of Sterling Marketing in Vale, Ore., said.
Looking at today’s market, if a feedlot owner pays too much for feeder cattle, he may be locking in a loss the day he places the cattle — “and there’s no fixing it,” he said.
“Managing the first cost of the feeder is risk management,” he said.
But those lower prices have led to fewer feeder cattle sales. Receipts at auction yards are down 55% to 60%, he said.
Cattle producers don’t seem motivated to go to the sale or sell into this kind of market. Many are thinking they just might hold onto their cattle, retain ownership and sell them when they’re worth more, he said.
But cow-calf producers need to be careful in the decisions they’re making right now. With the uncertainty on both the supply and the demand side, there is still plenty of downside risk, he said.
“Consequently, they might not like the market when cattle come out of the feedlot either. Look at the live cattle futures market — the risk is apparent,” he said.
The cattle industry is continuing to reduce inventory, and there’ll be fewer cattle and better markets next year. And exports are expected to pick up, which will increase demand for beef.
Granted, he’s not in the producers’ position, but he’d be looking at what he could do with his cow herd to take advantage of better markets next year, he said.
“At some point, heifers are going to gain quite a bit of value as bred heifers,” he said.
Producers might want to focus on holding onto heifers and selling bred heifers instead of retaining ownership of a steer in the feedlot, he said.
“Now is a really good time for guys to sit down and really think about where they’re at. There will be another crisis, and you have to know where you’re at to manage the risk,” he said.