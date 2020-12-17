U.S. livestock and poultry producers will face surging feed costs in 2021, and there are more questions than answers when it comes to animal protein demand.
CoBank analysts expect an average increase of 12% in U.S. feed costs due to higher corn and soybean meal prices.
“They’re both driving that story,” said Will Sawyer, lead animal protein economist with CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange division.
With corn futures above $4 per bushel and soybean meal futures around $350 a ton, producers face higher prices than they have in many years, he said.
Feed costs have been relatively benign since 2012 and lower than the previous year for six of the last eight years. But supply and demand are driving an increase now, with a lot of similarities to what drove increases in 2007 and 2011, he said.
China is rebuilding its swine herd, the largest in the world. The country is the top importer of soybeans, and is expected to import three times the normal amount of corn this year, he said.
“More pigs need more feed, and that’s driving more corn and soybean imports into China,” he said.
On the supply side, La Nina in South America is expected to create drier conditions in key regions of Brazil and Argentina — both major exporters of corn and soybeans to China, he said.
And drought conditions in the U.S. are complicating things, with cattle producers and feeders in a difficult environment, he said.
All that adds another $1 a bushel to corn prices, he said.
Feed costs vary by species for several reasons, such as life cycle, feed ration and components of other feed costs, he said.
In 2021, CoBank expects U.S. hog producers to face the highest average increase of 14%, followed by cattle feeders at 13% and chicken producers at 11%. The impact will be the highest next summer when the average feed cost in the sectors climbs 18% in the second quarter and 16% in the third quarter.
It’s a significantly higher level of inflation than seen in the last decade, he said.
Chicken feeders are already experiencing feed cost inflation with a 4.4% increase in the fourth quarter over a year ago. The increase will begin to be felt by the cattle and hog sectors in the first quarter of 2021, he said.
This time next year, the chicken sector will be in a deflationary environment. But the red meat side will still be in an inflationary environment, he said.
“Fortunately there are positive signs that producers and processors may benefit from higher beef, pork and poultry prices to cushion feed costs,” he said.
Total meat and poultry production is forecast to grow only 0.8% year over year. COVID-19 vaccine distribution will ramp up, meat plant operations are more secure and plant costs will be lower than they were last spring, he said.
“Hopefully, 2021 will be better than what has been a stressful 2020,” he said.