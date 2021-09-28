National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to take their case against California’s Proposition 12, which would ban the sale of uncooked pork from hog operations that don’t meet the state’s production standards.
The appeal comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in July upheld a lower court’s ruling against the group’s challenge to Prop 12.
Approved by California voters in 2018, Prop 12 establishes minimum space requirements for breeding pigs, calves raised for veal and egg-laying hens within the state. It also bans the sale of pork, veal and eggs from animals raised elsewhere if their living conditions don’t meet California’s standards.
National Pork and Farm Bureau sued the California Department of Food and Agriculture on the grounds that Prop 12 violates the Commerce Clause in banning the sale of out-of state pork from animals confined in a manner inconsistent with California standards.
They argued the measure compels out-of-state producers to change their operations to meet California’s standards, impermissibly regulating extraterritorial conduct outside of California’s borders.
The court disagreed, saying Prop 12 does not dictate the price of product and does not tie the price of in-state products to out-of-state prices and does not violate the underlying principles of the Commerce Clause.
The court recognized the measure could have an indirect effect on how pork is produced and sold outside California but held such upstream effects don’t violate the Commerce Clause.
The court said 9th Circuit precedent won’t allow the case to continue. That precedent, however, runs counter to numerous Supreme Court decisions and is in conflict with nearly every other federal circuit court, National Pork and Farm Bureau contend.
“We’re asking the Supreme Court to consider the constitutionality of one state imposing regulations that reach far outside its borders and stifle interstate and international commerce,” Jen Sorenson, National Pork president, said.
“In this case, arbitrary animal housing standards that lack any scientific, technical or agricultural basis and that will only inflict harm on U.S. hog farmers,” she said.
Generally, the Commerce Clause grants Congress the power to regulate trade among the states and restricts states from regulating commerce outside their borders, except for matters related to public health and safety, the groups said.
Supporters of Prop 12 claimed it would improve animal welfare and food safety, but the law fails to address either of those issues,” said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“Farmers know the best way to care for their animals. This law takes away the flexibility to ensure hogs are raised in a safe environment while driving up the cost of providing food for America’s families,” he said.
Small family farms well beyond California’s borders will be hit hardest as they are forced to make expensive and unnecessary changes to their operations, he said.
“This will lead to more consolidation in the pork industry and higher prices at the grocery store, meaning every family in America will ultimately pay the price for Prop. 12,” he said.
The law is set to go into effect Jan. 1.