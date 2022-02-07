The Ag Transportation Coalition and groups representing the U.S. meat and dairy industries are supporting a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate to ease export shipping backlogs and boost U.S. agricultural exports.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act, S.3580, was introduced by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, R-S.D. The legislation would make it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods ready to export at ports and give the Federal Maritime Commission greater rulemaking authority to regulate harmful practices by carriers.
The coalition said the transportation crisis for U.S. agricultural products has become increasingly dire.
“The damage to our farmers and processors is getting worse, we are losing customers in foreign markets,” the coalition said in a letter urging Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to advance the bill.
A recent survey by the coalition found, on average, 22% of U.S. agriculture foreign sales could not be completed due to ocean carrier practices. Those practices included exorbitant freight rates, declined booking requests, unreasonable freight and demurrage/detention charges and failure to communicate schedules in a timely manner.
The House recently overwhelmingly passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, the coalition pointed out.
“It is essential the Senate also pass legislation to allow U.S. agriculture to remain viable,” it said.
National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council said the legislation would help alleviate delays and disruptions at U.S. ports that have been a critical part of the export supply chain challenges plaguing U.S. exporters.
“The supply chain challenges that have beset American exporters pose significant difficulties for U.S. dairy producers, causing over $1.3 billion in export losses for our sector during the first three quarters of 2021,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
“We are committed to working with the senators and their colleagues in Congress as legislation moves forward to ensure that a final law delivers the changes our exporters most urgently need to see, he said.”
Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said the legislation address many of the challenges dairy exporters have faced including securing export vessel bookings and combatting unfair detention and demurrage charges.
“When we can’t export our products, we not only jeopardize our foreign customer relationships and markets, but we also lose value-added opportunities that create jobs and investment in the United States,” she said.
The North American Meat Institute said the inability of shippers to deliver their products on schedule affects the reliability of American exports and decreases export values and market share.
“The problems at our ports include delays of shipments of American made goods to overseas trading partners due to the unreasonable practices of foreign-owned ocean carriers,” said Julie Anna Potts, the Meat Institute’s president and CEO.
“These delays are a huge cost to meat and poultry companies as their perishable products await transport,” she said.