Boise-based Agri Beef recently donated 16,000 pounds of beef to the Idaho Foodbank for COVID-19 relief.
The donation, equivalent to 85,000 three-ounce servings, was through the statewide Beef Counts program that involves Agri Beef, cattle-industry groups, producers and others in working to supply protein to the food bank throughout the year.
“With more cattle than people in Idaho, beef is a natural solution to the high-quality protein needs for the food-insecure,” Idaho Beef Council CEO T.K. Kuwhara said in a news release.
Agri Beef’s supply comes from its own ranches and other producers. A spokesperson told Capital Press that the Idaho Foodbank donation was a combination of Agri Beef’s St. Helens, Double R Ranch and Snake River Farms products.