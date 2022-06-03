The U.S. and Japan have signed an agreement that will allow more U.S. beef into the island nation without triggering higher tariffs.
The agreement increases Japan’s beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The volume-based safeguard measure is meant to protect Japan’s domestic beef producers. It was triggered in March 2021 by record-setting U.S. beef exports to Japan, and U.S. beef was subject to a higher tariff than competing beef for 30 days.
The U.S. and Japan quickly entered into negotiations, resulting in an agreement in principle announced in March of this year that raises the trigger level.
That negotiated agreement still had to be approved by the Japanese government, and Thursday’s signing formalized implementation, said Kent Bacus, senior director of international trade and market access for National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
The original agreement signed in 2019 put tariffs on U.S. beef at the same level as competitors in the Japanese market, decreasing them from 38.5% to 25.8% with a phased in decline. Today, those tariffs are at 24.1% and will phase down to 9% in 2033, he said.
“Where we were at the disadvantage was the volume we could send. Now we won’t be there anymore,” he said.
The agreement includes a new three-trigger mechanism whereby all three triggers must be hit for Japan to implement the safeguard and impose a higher tariff of 30%. That safeguard tariff will drop to 20% in 2028.
The three triggers are:
• Imports from the U.S must exceed the original beef safeguard trigger level under the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.
• The aggregate volume of beef imports from the U.S. and the original signatories of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) must exceed the CPTPP beef safeguard.
• Imports from the U.S. must exceed the total amount of beef imports from the U.S. during the previous year.
“It’s going to be very hard to hit all of those triggers,” he said.
The industry wanted to resolve the issue quickly because it’s hard on importers to know how much beef they can purchase, he said.
“We want to make sure Japanese importers can get as much as possible at a competitive price. This makes us more predictable, more competitive in the long run,” he said.
There’s a clause in the agreement that allows for consultation if by chance U.S. exports hit all three triggers. But that’s highly unlikely, he said.
In 2021, Japan was the largest volume export market for U.S. beef, exceeding 320,000 metric tons, and the second-largest value market. Those exports set a record in exports to Japan of nearly $2.38 billion, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation.