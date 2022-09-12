The National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation have filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in reply to California’s brief in the organizations’ lawsuit over Proposition 12.
National Pork and Farm Bureau petitioned the high court to review the case after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in July 2021 upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the case.
In September of 2021, National Pork and Farm Bureau petitioned the Supreme Court to review their case against Prop 12, which would ban the sale of out-of-state uncooked pork from animals confined in a manner inconsistent with California’s standards.
The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Oct. 11.
Approved by California voters in 2018, Prop 12 established minimum space requirements for breeding pigs, calves raised for veal and egg-laying hens and bans the sale of uncooked pork, veal and eggs from animals raised elsewhere in living conditions that don’t meet those standards.
National Pork and Farm Bureau sued on the grounds Prop 12 violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause. They argued the measure compels out-of-state producers to change their operations to meet California’s standards, impermissibly regulating conduct outside the state’s borders.
In their brief filed Sept. 7, the organizations rebutted California’s position, arguing Prop 12 is an unconstitutional "extraterritorial" regulation, exceeds California’s police power and imposes substantial burdens on interstate commerce.
Filing the reply brief brings them “one step closer to the Supreme Court hearing our case on how California Proposition 12 violates the U.S. Constitution,” said Terry Wolters, NPPC president.
"Ironically, California's Department of Food and Agriculture also announced (Sept. 7) it finally completed the Proposition 12 implementation rules, more than three years after the original statutory deadline,” he said.
“This delay unnecessarily exacerbated pork supply chain disruptions and now creates significant concerns for farmers that these arbitrary regulations put the nation's pig herd at risk of disease,” he said.
Any farmers raising pigs that provide pork products to the California market will be required to have state agents inspect their farms, creating biosecurity threats across the country, he said.
"We look forward to presenting our case before the Supreme Court on October 11 to defend the livelihoods of America's pork producers," he said.
