BEATTY, Ore. — “It’s going to look like hell for the next 200 years!”
That was Michael Mastagni’s assessment after a trip over some of the blackened landscape on his Five Mile Ranch/3M Livestock property.
The Bootleg Fire had burned 413,717 acres as of Aug. 12, including 3,000 acres of the Five Mile Ranch’s timber and grazing ground and thousands of acres of the ranch’s grazing permit land in the Fremont Winema National Forest.
The fire came within 300 yards of a barn at the ranch’s headquarters where there are two houses and several outbuildings and pieces of equipment.
“We just have to stick one foot in front of another and keep soldiering on,” Mastagni said. “The scar is going to be two to three generations in recovery.”
Suzanne Gallagher, co-owner of the Whiskey Creek Ranch, also saw that ranch’s grazing permit land in the national forest blackened. She said most ranchers are resilient over time, but at the present the situation is devastating.
“You can’t believe how gruesome cows and calves are that have been burned,” she said with sadness in her voice. “It’s horrible.”
Gallagher and Mastagni each had 140 cow-calf pairs out on their respective 40,000-acre grazing permits. Each rancher estimated a loss of 30 to 40 head to the fire. Some of the animals suffered from burned hooves or hides and had to be shot and put out of their misery by ranch employees. Since all of the cattle out on the permit ground haven’t been accounted for, there could be additional losses.
'Like a freight train'
Gallagher said there was a scary unknown to the situation.
“We were seeing boiling smoke, but no flames,” she explained. “But I asked my husband, ‘What is that noise?’ He said, ‘That’s the fire.’ It sounded like a freight train. It was way off in the distance, but it was coming fast. I was terrified and devastated, not knowing about our cattle.”
Eric Duarte of Duarte Livestock said his ranch also had to put some animals down due to burned hooves. He had 650 pairs out on an 80,000-acre permit.
“We spent a better part of 10 days pushing cattle out of the fire’s way with horses and dogs,” Duarte said. “It’s hard to fathom the loss until we gather the livestock. We were able to push cows south to the lower end of the permit and away from the fire, but we just don’t know how many we lost.”
Several other ranch operations also lost livestock in the fire and are still unsure of their losses.
Gallagher, Duarte and Mastagni were not surprised that a major fire raced across the pine forest landscape. Duarte said fire was “inevitable,” because of years of beetles killing trees and turning them into dry fuel. Hot, dry weather also made the land ripe for fire.
“It was just a matter of when and how big a fire was going to get,” he said.
More management
The ranchers said they wish there would be more forest management in order to prevent or help slow down fires such as the Bootleg before they become catastrophic.
Their suggestions included more select thinning, more prescribed burns, a quicker and more aggressive response to fires before they blow up, more salvage logging to eliminate future fire fuels and getting livestock back on the burned ground because they’ll eat young shoots of some weeds before those plants have a chance to take over.
Gallagher and Mastagni each said several spots in their permit areas had been prescribed burns in the past and although the Bootleg Fire had gone through them, it was at a lower intensity, giving the ground a better chance at a quick recovery.
“There is work in progress to change some rules, but it’s slow,” Mastagni said. “Ranchers have competing philosophies with some agencies. We want to open up the timber with trees 30 feet apart so we’re better able to grow grass.”
Duarte agreed there needs to be more forest management, but added he understands environmental pressure can prevent or slow up some management decisions.
“The forest needs to be logged, it needs to be cleaned up, it needs to be grazed,” the rancher said. “That will all help. We’ll still have fires, but just not as big.
“On fires in the past, loggers would jump on them and get some of them out,” he added. “Now they get sued when they do that.”
Both Mastagni and Gallagher have brought most of their cattle off their permit ground and back to their home fields. But now those animals are grazing on grass that was intended for fall pasture or a late summer hay crop.
One of Gallagher’s pastures wasn’t available for use because it has been used for the past month as a helicopter base with eight to nine choppers working from there on the Bootleg Fire.
“My grandkids do think I’m the coolest grandmother in the neighborhood because I got helicopters in my yard,” Gallagher said, injecting some humor in the conversation.
Feed question
The ranchers explained they’ll have to figure out the feed issue later, whether it’s feeding more of their hay, having to buy hay or culling their herds. Feeding hay in the fall will leave them with less hay for the winter months, possibly none.
They explained buying hay will be a problem due to a lack of supply and a high cost. Mastagni said he believed hay could jump to $240 a ton, up from $180 a ton a year ago. He said hay quality for the high price would also be a concern.
Although having plenty of issues to deal with in the present, the ranchers explained there is a definite uncertainty about the availability of their grazing permits during the summer months of next year. They said there was the possibility the U.S. Forest Service wouldn’t allow cattle back in the burned areas for a year or two or the number of pairs allowed would be greatly decreased.
Gallagher said any loss of the permit ground is devastating, but she was also saddened by the burning of “such beautiful country.” But she expressed optimism about the future and about the land healing in time.
“You have to keep positive thoughts,” she said. “Pray for rain and snow. We need a real winter. We haven’t had one for a while.”
Mastagni said there are a couple of options for the ranches impacted by the fire.
“You can wither and die, or you can struggle through a tough year and press on,” he said.