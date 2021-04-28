The Center for Biological Diversity on April 27 called on Idaho Gov. Brad Little to veto a bill that would allow a substantial increase in the annual wolf harvest including through new methods.
Little’s office would not comment on whether he will sign the bill.
The full Senate passed Senate Bill 1211 on April 21 by a vote of 26-7-2. The House passed it 58-11-1 on April 27 and sent it to Little for his signature.
It expands harvest opportunities and allowed methods of take — including by private contractors, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles — and increases funding the Idaho Department of Fish and Game transfers to the Wolf Depredation Control Board from the current $110,000 to $300,000. The board also is funded by the livestock industry and the state general fund.
Idaho had just over 1,500 wolves each of the last two summers, according to Fish and Game counts using cameras and other methods, after harvest of around 500 each year by hunting, trapping and for depredation control.
A 2002 wolf conservation and management plan calls for at least 150 wolves and 15 packs in the state. The state has been managing wolves for about a decade. Associated Press reported the legislation’s opponents said it threatens the 2002 plan and could lead to the federal government assuming control.
“If this horrific bill passes, Idaho could nearly wipe out its wolf population,” Andrea Zaccardi, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a release. “Unless we can stop this from becoming law, decades of progress towards wolf recovery will be lost.”
The center said if the governor signs the bill, it will consider next steps to protect Idaho’s wolves and wildlife, which may include legal action.
Little “must veto this cruel and disastrous bill,” Zaccardi said. “Idaho’s state wildlife agency should be allowed to continue to manage wolves, not anti-wolf legislators dead-set on exterminating the state’s wolves. We’re going to do everything we can to fight for the survival of wolves in Idaho.”
Zaccardi said wolves kill well below 1% of Idaho’s livestock annually, and elk populations are above management objectives in most of the state.
Eastern Idaho rancher and wolf board member Richard Savage said it’s highly unlikely the population would be reduced by anywhere near 90% soon.
“Hunting wolves is difficult,” he said. “There is not much risk we would put much pressure on the population. I don’t think we’ll get even close.”
And the wolf board acts in response to reported depredations, Savage said.
“We are not a population-management board,” he said. “We are depredation control.” A wolf control action is taken only after an investigation confirms a livestock depredation as wolf-caused and Fish and Game approves.
He said SB 1211 “appears to add more tools that the Depredation Control Board can consider to use to control depredations moving forward. I’m optimistic we could limit depredations and perhaps more than anything, where elk populations are struggling, benefit wildlife more than livestock.”