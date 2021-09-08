The USDA is taking comments on what to call food cultivated from animal cells, asking how labels should distinguish between beef on the hoof and beef from a lab.
The USDA has posed more than a dozen questions, soliciting terms to describe the source and nature of products that are promoted as meat, but were never part of a live animal.
In asking for suggestions, the USDA used “cultured” for food comprised of cells multiplied in a controlled environment. The agency says it’s not establishing or even suggesting a future practice.
The fledgling cultured meat industry says its products come from livestock or poultry and meet the definition of meat. Ranching organizations are seeking to retain exclusive use of traditional terms.
R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard said Tuesday that “beef” and “meat,” and words such as “sirloin” or “ribeye” should not be used on labels for cell-based products.
“These tissues are grown in a petri dish,” he said. “It doesn’t meet the fundamental definition of meat or beef and certainly doesn’t meet the expectations of consumers.”
Nine U.S. companies are working on cultured animal products, according to the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation.
One alliance member, Eat Just of San Francisco, received permission in 2020 to sell lab-grown chicken in Singapore as an ingredient in nuggets. No product has been approved for sale in the U.S.
While the Food and Drug Administration regulates laboratory work, the USDA will oversee processing, packaging and labeling if cell-based animal products are brought to market.
The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association petitioned the USDA in 2018 to reserve “beef” and “meat” for products harvested in the traditional manner. The association restated its position last week when the USDA said it was taking comments on labels.
Other segments of the cattle industry have supported cell-based meat and poultry research and development. Tyson Meats and Cargill have invested in a cultured meat company. The packing industry’s North American Meat Institute opposed the cattlemen’s association petition.
The meat institute issued a joint statement last week with the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation, calling for labeling that “fosters transparency, consumer confidence and a level playing field.”
The USDA’s questions touch on a wide-range of labeling issues.
If a package of lasagna has cultured beef cells, should the ingredient be labeled? What if cultured meat cells flavor broths?
Should common descriptions of meat cuts — such as pork loin, fillet and steak — be allowed?
What if a product is partly from a laboratory and partly from a slaughtered animal?
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service will take comments until Nov. 2.
Comments may be submitted online at regulations.com. The docket number is FSIS-2020-0036.