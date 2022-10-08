cattle (copy)

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has heard a case that could lead to an end to cattle grazing in the Colville National Forest.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday heard a case that could severely curtail, if not end, cattle grazing in northeast Washington's 1.1 million acre Colville National Forest.

Wolf advocates claim the U.S. Forest Service's negligence leads to wolves being killed to protect cattle, even though the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife pulls the trigger.

