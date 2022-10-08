The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday heard a case that could severely curtail, if not end, cattle grazing in northeast Washington's 1.1 million acre Colville National Forest.
Wolf advocates claim the U.S. Forest Service's negligence leads to wolves being killed to protect cattle, even though the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife pulls the trigger.
Forest Service attorney Robert Stockman told a three-judge panel meeting in Portland that the state manages wolves and that wolves are thriving under state oversight.
"The overall picture is that wolves are doing better and better and better," he said. "What limited wolf removal has happened is not actually hurting the wolf as a species in this region."
WildEarth Guardians, Western Watersheds Project and Kettle Range Conservation Group claim federal environmental laws require the Forest Service to prevent wolf-livestock conflicts.
If non-lethal deterrents fail, allotments should be declared unsuitable for grazing, they argue.
A U.S. District Court judge in Spokane last year dismissed the lawsuit at an early stage. The environmental groups are asking the appeals court to tell the District Court to pick it back up.
The Forest Service shouldn't escape responsibility, just because the state carries out lethal removal, WildEarth Guardians attorney Jennifer Schwartz said.
"These conflicts wouldn't be occurring if the Forest Service wasn't authorizing the cattle to be present in these areas," she said.
Wolf advocates have long sought to stop the state from killing wolves to protect livestock, particularly in the Colville National Forest. This is the first suit to reach the 9th Circuit Court.
Most of the state's wolves roam in or around the Colville National Forest. The Diamond M ranch, the region's largest cattle operation, has intervened in the lawsuit to defend its grazing rights.
The Washington Cattlemen's Association submitted an amicus brief warning that the suit seeks to set a far-reaching precedent by making federal agencies responsible for state wildlife control.
Wolves are not federally protected in Eastern Washington. Wolves are state protected because they haven't moved into Western Washington. Wolf packs saturate northeast Washington, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The Forest Service could prevent wolf-livestock conflicts by requiring ranchers to adopt "science-backed conflict-reduction measures," Schwartz said.
Most cattle attacked by wolves are small calves, she said. The Forest Service could require ranchers to graze "only adult cows," she said.
Scott Nielsen of the Cattle Producers of Washington said a rancher who grazed mother cows without calves wouldn't have much of a future in the cattle business.
"The environmental community would be welcome to try," he said.
The environmental groups have too much confidence in non-lethal deterrents, Stockman said. There's no evidence the Forest Service would be better at preventing conflicts than the state, he said.
The appeal is being heard by 9th Circuit Court Judges John Owens and Eric Miller, and Central California District Court Judge Dean Pregerson, sitting in on the circuit court.
