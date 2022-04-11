Cattle grazing on three allotments of California’s Stanislaus National Forest doesn’t violate state pollution rules or the Clean Water Act, according to a federal appeals court.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that grazing in the national forest complies with the Clean Water Act under a 41-year-old management agreement between California water regulators and the U.S. Forest Service.
The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center and Sierra Forest Legacy nonprofits filed a lawsuit against the grazing authorizations, arguing they violated requirements of California’s Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act.
The lawsuit claimed these violations effectively meant the Forest Service also ran afoul of the federal Clean Water Act, which requires federal agencies to abide by state water regulations.
The environmental plaintiffs alleged that runoff from livestock manure in the grazing allotments had caused fecal coliform bacteria to exceed regional water quality objectives.
According to their complaint, the Forest Service didn’t follow “water discharge requirements” or obtain waivers for discharges as mandated by California statute.
However, the 9th Circuit has ruled the federal agency met state regulatory criteria under a “management agency agreement” signed in 1981, under which grazing must follow “best management practices” in lieu of other requirements.
This agreement has remained operative after four decades despite a “non-point source” pollution control program enacted by California regulators in 2004, the 9th Circuit said.
“Plaintiffs contend that the MAA has been superseded here, but we disagree,” the ruling said.
The 9th Circuit also rejected the argument that grazing must be restricted or shut down because regional water quality objectives haven’t been met.
It’s up to California regulators to directly impose requirements on the Forest Service and other entities, the appellate court said.
Under state law, these objectives are implemented by the regional water board, “which can assess the problem as a whole and in light of other competing sources,” the ruling said. “It does not assign that task to the federal courts.”
