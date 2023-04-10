THATCHER, Idaho — Eastern Idaho ranchers already weary from one of the hardest winters on record got an unwelcome spring surprise the first week of April when up to 20 inches of new snow fell.
The storm helped set annual snowfall records across the region. As of April 7, The National Weather Service ranked the 76.5 inches of snow recorded at the Pocatello Airport station as the fourth snowiest winter on record.
Fourth-generation rancher Brandon Mathews of Thatcher, Idaho, has seen the impact first-hand. It was 4 degrees last week as he fed his cattle in the snow. Mathews Brothers Ranch is a 900-head cow-calf operation with winter wheat and alfalfa crops.
“This is one of the toughest winters we have experienced. A string of days in the 20 below zero range plagued February and March and snow piled up,” Mathews said. “Calving was exceedingly difficult in the extreme cold and we experienced some of our highest calf losses ever.”
The southeast corner of Idaho and northern Utah are the hardest hit region. The weather service recording station in Bern posted its snowiest season ever with 169 inches, nearly double the annual average. Going south into Utah, snowfall is exceeding 200% of normal in places.
Eastern Idaho was included in a recent emergency disaster declaration, which initiated the USDA Livestock Indemnity Program administered by the Farm Service Agency. It provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather. LIP payments are equal to 75% of the average fair market value of the livestock.
Many farmers normally working fields to plant grains at the end of March faced snow-covered fields. The Gentile Valley southwest of Soda Springs was under 2 feet of snow April 7, pushing planting dates back.
Winter shipments of certified seed potatoes destined for the Tri-Cities were delayed 10 to 15 days from Gibbs Farms in Grace due to freezing concerns.
Many ranchers and farmers in eastern Idaho see wildlife conservation as part of their ranching and farming operations. They are finding record numbers of winter killed deer on their properties.
Turkey populations are at an all-time high in southeast Idaho and leftovers from cattle feeding and hay stack grains provide an extra energy boost to make it through winter.
Deer feeding operations are underway in Bear, Franklin and Caribou counties, which are hardest hit.
Farmers and ranchers will be at winter’s mercy a while longer, according weather service meteorologist Jack Messick in Pocatello. Melt-off is coming and he estimates there is a high probability flooding will hit main stem rivers, depending on the rate and if rain falls, too.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.