Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division troopers are seeking the public's assistance in finding whoever shot a wolf in Baker County.
On Aug. 5, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife notified troopers that a collared wolf, OR112, might be dead at a site about 7 miles north of Halfway, Ore.
Fish and Wildlife troopers and ODFW personnel went to the site and found the dead wolf.
The wolf, a 2-year-old gray female that was part of the Keating Pack, had been shot. Troopers say it appears the wolf was killed the previous day, Aug. 4.
The Oregon Wildlife Coalition and its conservation partners are offering an $11,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of one or more suspects in the case.
Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, which is part of the coalition offering the reward, said that because wolves are much larger than coyotes, there is no excuse for mistaking the two.
"Anyone with information on this or other killings should do the right thing and come forward," said Weiss.
Oregon Cattlemen’s Association has told the Capital Press previously that while producers have long been been frustrated by ODFW’s policies related to livestock depredations, “Unlawful activity is not something OCA is ever going to encourage.”
The association has cautioned against assuming ranchers are responsible for poaching.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.
