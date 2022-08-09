sm wolf killed.jpg

On Aug. 5, state troopers found this wolf, which has been shot, in Baker County, Ore.

 OSP Fish & Wildlife Division

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division troopers are seeking the public's assistance in finding whoever shot a wolf in Baker County.

On Aug. 5, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife notified troopers that a collared wolf, OR112, might be dead at a site about 7 miles north of Halfway, Ore.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you