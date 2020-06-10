The Senate on Monday voted 80-17 to consider a bill that provides mandatory, permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Act.
The provision is part of the Great American Outdoors Act, which also addresses the $21 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and other federal lands.
The bill, S.3442, was introduced in March by Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Joe Manchin D-W.Va. It has the support of 58 other senators and more than 850 conservation and sportsmen’s groups.
But it is opposed by 48 livestock groups, including National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Public Lands Council and American Sheep Industry Association.
Livestock producers love the great American outdoors, and the bill has a really great name, said Kaitlyn Glover, executive director of the Public Lands Council and NCBA natural resources, in the latest "Beltway Beef" podcast. But that’s where the greatness stops.
The first half of the bill addresses deferred maintenance on federal lands with $9.5 billion over about five years. The second half of the bill addresses the Land and Water Conservation Fund, she said.
“That’s really where we have a problem,” she said.
The bill would provide for $900 million annually in mandatory funding for LWCF. LWCF splits funding between state grant programs for building such things as rodeo grounds, baseball fields and recreational facilities in small communities, she said.
But 40% of LWCF funding is used solely by federal agencies to buy land and increase the federal estate, she said.
“It’s authorized at $900 million every year forever. So when 40% of those funds can be used on land acquisition alone, you’re talking about $360 million every year just to buy land — and that’s where we have a huge, huge problem,” she said.
The price of pasture land in the Mountain West averaged $634 an acre in 2019. Using that average, NCBA and PLC estimate $360 million could purchase roughly 567,000 acres.
The funding is mandatory., spending is not. Money that isn't used is returned to the U.S. Treasury, according to PLC.
Congress permanently authorized LWCF in 2019, but retained oversight of what was appropriated.
What Congress is trying to do in this bill “is say that Congress no longer needs to be involved in putting money into this fund,” she said.
Congress is ceding its responsibility and oversight on how agencies buy land, she said.
“For Congress to say ‘no, we don’t need to be involved in that process,’ it’s a complete abdication of their responsibility,” she said.
It’s even more egregious when it’s coupled with the funding for deferred maintenance on federal lands, she said, adding that the government needs to take care of the land it has, not increase the federal estate.
“Over time, the American taxpayer is going to be paying for these landscapes and it’s really, really disappointing that Congress is willing to take themselves out of it,” she said.
To a lot of senators’ credit, they hear the American people say they love national parks and forests, she said.
“Here at NCBA and PLC, we love those things, too. We just want to make sure that they’re healthy, and we don’t want more of these lands at all costs,” she said.